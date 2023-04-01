If you are looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon this spring, Columbus Public Library is the place to be! We have a wonderful lineup of programs planned, and all are totally free to the public. Whether you would like to develop a new skill, talk about an interesting subject with friends, or learn a little more about history, we have programs that will suit you.

On Friday, April 7 from 1-5 p.m., the BUS-eum will be visiting Columbus at Frankfort Square. This mobile museum exhibit will feature social history from the Greatest Generation, from 1914-1939. Some of the topics covered include the anti-German hysteria of WWI, the 1918 flu pandemic, prohibition, and Civil unrest during the Great Depression. In addition to the exhibit, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., German university students will host a discussion on climate change titled “Heartland’s Future: How Might We Live Together on a Changing Planet,” and from 3-4 p.m., Dr. Michael Luick-Thrams will hold a presentation on the Cow Wars farmer rebellions. Funding for this program is provided by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

On Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the library, Beth Sparrow will hold her presentation titled “Beginning Genealogy.” In her presentation, Beth covers how to begin researching your family. She shows which records may be helpful, different tools to use, and what to do when you get stuck. This presentation may be especially helpful if you would like to begin discovering your family tree or have an interest in genealogy. Funding for this program is provided by Humanities Nebraska.

On Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the library, Jody Lamp will hold her presentation titled “Stories from Nebraska’s Agricultural History.” During this presentation, Jody will explore the history that turned Nebraska into an agricultural powerhouse with slogans such as “The Cornhusker State” or “The Beef State.” She will share the stories of the people, places, and innovations that helped create the Nebraska that we know today. Funding for this program is provided by Humanities Nebraska.

On the last Thursday of each month, Columbus Public Library holds its adult book club at 6:30 p.m. This month, on April 27, we will be discussing “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle. On May 25, we will discuss “The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. On June 29, we will discuss “A Life in Light” by Mary Pipher. Copies of these books will be available for checkout at the library. If you would like to suggest a book for the July-December discussions, please email me at kelli.deroos@columbusne.us by April 26.

If you stop by the library between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons, you can attend Tech Tuesday. During Tech Tuesday, library staff will sit down with you and help answer questions you have about your technology and how to use it. Staff can also assist with installing and using library apps such as Libby or hoopla so that you can read, listen to audiobooks, and watch movies from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

As you can see, there is a lot going on at Columbus Public Library. If you have any questions about our upcoming programs, stop by, give me a call at 402-562-4214, or email me at kelli.deroos@columbusne.us.