Last season’s heat and drought followed by a dry winter has left some lawns thin and with bare areas. Requests for information about successful seeding and overseeding of lawns have been common.

Unfortunately, spring seeding of cool season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue is difficult. This is mainly because of pending summer heat and weed pressure. Late summer, August into early September, is the best time to seed cool season grasses.

If our above average temperatures and dry, windy weather continues, spring seeding will be even less successful than usual for cool season grasses. In some cases, I’ve suggested small, bare areas be seeded now, but wait until late August into September to over seed entire lawns.

If spring seeding must be done, success could be improved by seeding as soon as possible in April so seedlings establish some roots before summer. Mid May is the usual cut-off date for spring seeding.

If you have a choice between tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass in the eastern half of the state, chose tall

fescue. The larger seeded tall fescue germinates quicker and establishes faster than Kentucky bluegrass.

A key to success is achieving seed to soil contact. This is best done by aerifying, power raking, and/or hand raking before seeding. Core aerification or plugging helps relieve soil compaction and creates holes for seed to fall into. It also increases root growth.

Power raking is needed if there is a true thatch layer over one-half inch. Thatch is a reddish-brown mat of dead roots and rhizomes found between the soil and turfgrass crown. Dead grass clippings seen on the surface is not thatch. However, they can interfere with seed to soil contact so power raking or hand-raking to remove dead grass clippings is beneficial.

After seeding, lightly hand rake to further mix seed and soil or use a gentle rolling to press the seed into contact with soil. Water lightly and often to keep the seedbed moist until seed germinates. Then gradually increase depth of watering and reduce frequency.

A very light mulching can help conserve moisture and protect new seedlings from wind. On turf seeding, mulch must be used sparingly. After applying mulch, at least 30 to 40 percent of the soil should still be visible through the mulch. Use a coarse mulch and avoid using grass clippings as mulch. These can mat down and suffocate seedlings.

Avoid applying preemergence crabgrass herbicides over the top of newly seeded areas. If these products have already been applied, wait until late summer to seed unless a product containing the herbicide siduron was used.

As grass seedlings do not develop a good root system until fall, low rates of fertilizer will be most effective. Applying 0.5 to 0.75 pounds of nitrogen per 1000 square feet every four to six weeks until mid-June should help the grass fill in.

And due to undeveloped root systems, keep newly seeded areas well-watered all summer. Increase depth of watering to 4 to 6 inches deep, then maintain a uniformly moist soil that is not too wet. Roots also require soil oxygen to grow and function.

Mow as soon as the first few seedlings reach the mowing height for the area. Early and frequent mowing will encourage seedlings to spread.

And again, if you can hold off until late summer to seed or overseed Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue lawns, that would be best.