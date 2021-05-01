Spruce trees issues, think twice about planting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And since no tree is perfect, mix it up and plant more than one type of evergreen if you are planting a windbreak or a number of trees in a landscape.

If you have spruce, here are some diseases to watch for. Needle cast causes older needles on the lower half of trees to turn brown or purplish and eventually drop off. Rhizosphaera and Stigmina are two needle cast diseases found.

After needle cast is confirmed, fungicides can be applied in May when new needles are between one-half to two inches long and repeated four weeks later. Two years of applications is effective for Rhizosphaera but Stigmina is proving harder to control.

Two canker diseases are Cytospora and Phomopsis. These infect branches through wounds, such as from hail, causing cankers that kill branches. On Cytospopora, dead branches may be scattered throughout the tree. Phomopsis tends to start near the bottom. There are no fungicide controls for canker diseases. Prune out dead branches to reduce spread.

Sirococcus shoot blight infects new branch tips causing them to droop and turn brown. Frost damage or death of young shoots from high winds or heat can cause identical symptoms. If Sirococcus is present, black specks can be seen on infected twigs. Follow the same timing of fungicides as for needle cast.