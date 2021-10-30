Staying occupied as winter is coming

With the weather getting colder and all the festivities just around the corner, what better way to spend your indoor time than with a book. This season, you have no excuse for being without something good to read. This fall and winter's offerings include explosive novels, revealing memoirs, brilliant biographies, and everything in between. No matter what you like to read, there is a title that is sure to be just what you are looking for. Here is a short list of some books to finish your year off!

To start off, try reading the must-read, “Nice Girls” by Catherine Dang. The main character, Mary, known as “Ivy League Mary”, has all the good grades and a scholarship to Cornell. But when she comes back to her hometown to work at a grocery store without explanation, she occupies her time with her best friend’s disappearance. Follow her throughout this journey as she tries to connect the dots.

To switch it up, try reading the memoir by Michelle Zauner, “Crying in H Mart”. Zauner dives into her story as a Korean American, losing her mother, and finding her identity in the midst of it all. She discovers that she is more than a singer, songwriter, and guitar player. Zauner unveils the blind spots that show her that her culture is filled with language, rich food, and history.

Another novel to read as the days get chillier is, “The Holiday Swap” by Maggie Knox. We all love a good twin-swap story, so why not get cozy with the Goodwin twins as these girls switch places twelve days away from Christmas. After an accident Charlie faces, she asks her sister Cass to swap places in order to escape their realities. The question we all have is: is this switch for the better or worse?

Looking for a pick-me-up book? As 2021 comes to an end, check out, “Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself” by Nedra Glover Tawwab. Setting boundaries is never easy, but with this guide, Tawwab helps navigate to achieve healthy, coping boundaries for you. Using the latest research in cognitive behavioral therapy, these techniques help us identify and express our needs and show our tendencies of codependency, power struggles, anxiety, depression, burnout, and more.

Lastly, give the book, “The Push” by Ashley Audrain a read. You will not want to set this book down as you read Blythe Connor’s journey through motherhood. She wants to be the best mother she can be, that she herself never had. This psychological novel will take you with Blythe as she discovers that motherhood is not all what she hoped it to be. “The Push” will challenge everything you know about motherhood and what it feels like when mothers are not believed.

As we expect temperatures to drop in the next couple of weeks, staying indoors becomes more appealing. Check out these books to provide some quality time for yourself and even loved ones. Make a stop at the library to borrow these books or check them out from Overdrive/Libby, part of the digital library!

Katherine Lopez is on the Columbus Public Library Board.