Summer reading 2022 a success

Every summer, the Columbus Public Library (CPL) hosts an exciting reading program for area families, and 2022 was no exception. This year's children’s and tween program attracted 507 participants (this figure does not reflect the 149 students from the teen program, nor does it account for the 315 participants in the adult program).

To launch the festivities, CPL held an all-ages registration week beginning on May 31. During this time, families signed up for the 2022 summer reading program through the library's Beanstack website, entered to win fantastic prizes like an iPod Touch, and checked out great books and DVDs. The program then progressed forward, providing participants with educational and entertaining events throughout June and July, including multiple activities for children and tweens each week.

Mighty Maker Mondays took place at the beginning of every week. During this time, participants’ creativity ran wild making art projects like paper plate tambourines, wooden pirate treasure chests, fingerprint bug jars, painted rock beetles, paper plate puppy dogs, pom pom lions, and decorative cotton visors.

On Tuesdays, presentations occurred at Frankfort Square. Attendees ventured to outer space with the Omaha Children’s Museum, rocked out to music by the Crane River Theater Company, got an up-close look at several furry and feathered friends brought in by Wildlife Encounters, enjoyed mystical tricks conducted by Magician Jeff Quinn, and learned how the Columbus Police Department keeps our community safe with its K9 Unit.

“CPL Reading Connections” took place on Wednesdays for students entering grades 4-6. This hands-on program, a partnership between the library and the Platte County 4H, taught tweens about the engineering of dolphin tails, the preservation of the Earth’s watersheds, the importance of detailed directions, and the fine art of crafting the world’s tastiest pizzas with assistance from friendly Pizza Ranch staff.

Eight local celebrities, including Zonna Betz, Riley Scott, Abigael Gascon, Jenny Meyer, Sandi Fischer, Bethany Wilke, and Sandi Seckel, shared engaging tales with families during Thursday’s fun storytime sessions. Children left the event smiling with colorful balloon creations in hand.

To conclude the 2022 summer reading program, a pool party was held at the Pawnee Plunge on Friday, July 29. Families splashed around from 10-11:30 a.m. and then enjoyed a delicious pulled pork luncheon provided by Brewster’s Backyard BBQ and the Friends of the Columbus Public Library.

This summer’s program would not have been a success without contributions from the Friends of the Columbus Public Library, the Columbus Police Department’s K9 Unit, the Columbus Parks and Aquatics Departments, the Platte County 4-H, and Pizza Ranch.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS…

Sept. 8 & 22, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 & 29, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, Tubular Tween Night (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.

The Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers an informative brochure highlighting the many activities that take place at the library. To have this informative item delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.