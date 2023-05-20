This year’s Summer Reading is going to be packed with a lot of exciting programs! Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page, Instagram, and Beanstack page for all of the activities.

This year is going to be full of exciting programs for students entering grades 7-12 in the 2023-24 school year. While you are earning tickets for reading, you can also come and participate in some of these amazing programs!

Week 1

Let’s Taco Bout True Crime—Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m., come and talk about true crime while eating tacos!

Week 2

DIY Fairy Houses—Thursday, June 15 at 1 p.m., paint a little fairy/gnome home.

Week 3

Game Day—Thursday, June 22 at 1 p.m., play some games and hangout!

Week 4

Crafternoon—Thursday, June 29 at 1 p.m., we will have a wide variety of crafts for teens to complete!

Week 5

60 Seconds to Succeed—Thursday, July 6 at 1 p.m., complete our challenges in under 60 seconds!

Week 6

Life Size Clue—Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m., can you figure out Who Done It? in our life-size game of Clue!

Week 7

S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms—Thursday, July 20 at 1 p.m., join us at S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms to complete one of their amazing rooms!

Week 8

Henna Tattoos – Thursday, July 27 at 1 p.m., get a Henna Tattoo. Permission Slip is required.

Party at the Plunge – Join us at the Pawnee Plunge Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., for some fun in the sun! Afterward, a picnic lunch will be provided.

Teen Lock In – For the final day of Summer Reading on July 28 from 7-9 p.m., come to the library to hang out and participate in our interactive movie night! There will be lots of food and fun!

We are still going to have Anime Club throughout the summer. Anime Club will be the first and third Thursday of the month at 6pm. All Teen Activities are subject to change without notice. Questions? Call Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for more information.