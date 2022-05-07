Summer reading at the library

This year’s Summer Reading is going to be packed with a lot of exciting programs! Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page, Instagram, and Beanstack page for all of the activities.

We have so many awesome programs planned this summer for students entering grades 7-12 in the 2022-23 school year. While you are earning tickets for reading, you can also come and participate in some of these amazing programs!

Week 1 (June 5-11)

Movie Day- Eat popcorn and watch a movie at the library. (June 9 at 1 p.m.)

Week 2 (June 12-18)

Smash Bros. Tournament – Play as your favorite character in our first ever Smash Bros. Tournament! (June 14 at 1 p.m.)

Sharpie Mugs –Design a sharpie mug. (June 16 at 1 p.m.)

Teen Lock In – Play games, eat food, and hang out when the teens get to take over the library! Permission slips are required. (June 17 at 7-10 p.m.)

Week 3 (June 19-25)

Food Day - Put your taste buds to the test with our food tasting challenges! (June 21 at 1 p.m.).

Spa Day - Relax with making candles and ease your stress with Orbeez! (June 23 at 1 p.m.).

Week 4 (June 26-July 2)

Game Day - Play games and hang out with friends! (June 28 at 1 p.m.)

Morrill Hall Trip – Take a trip to Lincoln’s Morrill Hall Museum & Planetarium! Registration is required & spots are limited! (June 30 at 8 a.m.)

Week 5 (July 3-9)

DIY Crayon Art - Create an artistic masterpiece by melting crayons! (July 5 at 1 p.m.)

Perler Beads & Pygmy Puffs - Create some amazing perler bead designs and pygmy puffs! (July 7 at 1 p.m.)

Week 6 (July 10-16)

S.T.A.R. Escape Room - Join us at the S.T.A.R. Escape Room to see if you can escape one of these amazing rooms. (June 22 at 1p.m.)

Life Size Clue - Solve the mystery of Mr. Boddy in our Life Size game of Clue. (July 14 at 1 p.m.)

Week 7 (July 17-23)

Wildlife Encounters - Wildlife Encounters will be at the United Methodist Church to share some of their animals with us! Address: 2710 14th St, Columbus, NE 68601 (July 19 at 1 p.m.)

Movie Day – Eat popcorn and watch a movie at the library. (July 21 at 1 p.m.)

Week 8 (July 24-30)

Potted Succulents – Create your own succulent plant pot! (July 26 at 1 p.m.)

Henna Tattoos – Two Henna Tattoo artists will be coming to the library. Make sure to bring your signed parent permission slips. (July 28 at 1 p.m.)

Party at the Plunge – Join us at the Plunge for our final Summer Reading party. (July 29 at 10 a.m.)

Teen Lock In – Play games, eat food, and hang out when the teens get to take over the library! Permission slips are required. (July 29 at 7-10 p.m.)

We are still going to have Anime Club throughout the summer. Anime Club will be the 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month at 4PM. All Teen Activities are subject to change without notice. Questions? Call Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0