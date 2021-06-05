Summer reading program approaching

This summer, our teen summer reading program is all about animals. All of the teen programs will be in person this summer, so make sure to check out our Facebook, Instagram, or Beanstack page for when these events are happening. There are a few events that will require preregistration. These events are the Henry Doorly Zoo Trip and a Murder Mystery Night. Make sure to give Jessica a call at 402-562-4203 to sign up for these events. I look forward to seeing all of you at some of the amazing programs that we are having this year!

Now to talk a little bit about how the actual reading part of the program works. Beanstack is something new that the library is providing to our patrons for the next few years. We have all of our program information within the Columbus Public Library Beanstack website. Signing up for a Beanstack account is as easy as signing up for any social media site. Follow this website to our Beanstack site: https://columbusne.beanstack.org/reader365 and begin your own journey filled with fantasy, adventure, and fun! Within the site itself, readers can log their books or minutes read, log which activities they have completed, and earn badges, tickets, and prizes along the way. For the teen summer reading program, here are the prizes that you can enter for: