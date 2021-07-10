Summer reading programming continues

We are in for an amazing afternoon at 2 p.m. on July 10 when the lovely and talented professional storyteller, Pippa White, reenacts the history of the Orphan Train. She is often asked how many orphans were riders on the trains. Through her research she figures at least 200,000, but maybe as many as 500,000. Fending for themselves on the streets of New York, homeless children were given a chance for a new life in America’s heartland by riding the Orphan Train. White has spoken with some of those who remember their experiences on the Orphan Train. She shares their heartrending and forgotten histories and brings them to life for us. Come and bring the whole family to experience the riveting performance of this special lady. Treats will be served at the program.

July 10 is also our deadline for the adult short story contest. I’m always amazed at the talent in our community and look forward to reading the short story submissions. These are then judged by carefully chosen individuals and awarded prizes. The grand prizewinner receives $30 in Columbus Bucks, the second-place winner receives $20 in Columbus Bucks, and a third-place winner would receive $10 in Columbus Bucks. The grand prizewinner will also see their winning story on our website -- www.cplconnect.us -- and will be published in the library newsletter.