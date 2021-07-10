Summer reading programming continues

We are in for an amazing afternoon at 2 p.m. on July 10 when the lovely and talented professional storyteller, Pippa White, reenacts the history of the Orphan Train. She is often asked how many orphans were riders on the trains. Through her research she figures at least 200,000, but maybe as many as 500,000. Fending for themselves on the streets of New York, homeless children were given a chance for a new life in America’s heartland by riding the Orphan Train. White has spoken with some of those who remember their experiences on the Orphan Train. She shares their heartrending and forgotten histories and brings them to life for us. Come and bring the whole family to experience the riveting performance of this special lady. Treats will be served at the program.
July 10 is also our deadline for the adult short story contest. I’m always amazed at the talent in our community and look forward to reading the short story submissions. These are then judged by carefully chosen individuals and awarded prizes. The grand prizewinner receives $30 in Columbus Bucks, the second-place winner receives $20 in Columbus Bucks, and a third-place winner would receive $10 in Columbus Bucks. The grand prizewinner will also see their winning story on our website -- www.cplconnect.us -- and will be published in the library newsletter.
At the end of July, we will have prize drawings for the adult summer reading program. Two lucky winners will receive new e-reader tablets with covers. These will be drawn from all the summer reading logs received online through beanstack and in person on reading logs. Then we will do the drawing for the $25 Pizza Ranch certificate for all those that registered for the adult summer reading program. Who doesn’t love the fried chicken and pizzas at Pizza Ranch?
Speaking of food – our summer reading celebration party will be on July 30 at Glur Park this year. We will meet at 26th Avenue and 28th Street at Glur Park to enjoy the fun splash pad and play games. At noon, lunch will be served by library staff and Friends of the Library volunteers. We will feast on delicious cookies, chips, and juice served with hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants will also receive a day pass for the Pawnee Plunge to be used by Aug. 8.
And that’s not all! The library also has an end of summer reading cookie party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. This is to thank everyone for the wonderful participation we have had in our summer reading programs. It was so good to be able to provide programming to the public again, even in our small temporary building. We are dreaming of the day our new building is finished and we are able to serve even more people in a broader spectrum of ways.
Programming will not stop at the end of July. Next in our lineup of programs, we have a Humanities Nebraska speaker coming to talk about Grace Snyder, a renowned quilter. A retired Husker cheerleader is coming to talk about the history of Husker football, of course. Inspiring Nebraska author, Tosca Lee, will be visiting in person to talk about her books and how she became an author. Then we have Chuck Brinkman and family coming to play beautiful guitar music. In addition, another author will come to talk about her World War II Nebraska book. So much to look forward to! For dates and times of upcoming events check our Facebook page, www.cplconnect.us, or call us at 402-564-7116.