Summer reads at CPL

The Teen Space houses a wide variety of books within its walls. There are many different genres, from romance to science fiction. The space also has manga and graphic novels, as well as different anime shows. We also have a variety of topics in our Nonfiction area. There are a lot of different options to kick of your Summer Reading list, just by coming to the library!

Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor

All her life, Jani has dreamed of Elsewhere. Just barely scraping by with her job at a tannery, she’s resigned to a dreary life in the port town of Durc, caring for her younger sister Zosa. That is, until the Hotel Magnifique comes to town.

The hotel is legendary not only for its whimsical enchantments, but also for its ability to travel—appearing in a different destination every morning. While Jani and Zosa can’t afford the exorbitant costs of a guest’s stay, they can interview to join the staff, and are soon whisked away on the greatest adventure of their lives. But once inside, Jani quickly discovers their contracts are unbreakable and that beneath the marvelous glamour, the hotel is hiding dangerous secrets. If mystery and a dark enchanting fantasy novel are your cup of tea, this book is a must read.

Bright by Jessica Jung

Couture gowns, press parties, international travel. Rachel Kim is at the top of her game. Girls Forever is now the number-one K-pop group in the world, and her fame skyrockets after her viral airport styling attracts the attention of fashion’s biggest names. Her life’s a swirl of technicolor glamour and adoring fans. Rachel can’t imagine shining any brighter.

The only thing that’s missing is love—but Rachel’s determined to follow the rules. In her world, falling in love can cost you everything.

Enter Alex. When Rachel literally falls head over designer heels into his lap on a crowded metro, she’s tempted to give up her anti-love vows. Alex is more than just heart-stopping dimples and adorably quirky banter. He believes in Rachel’s future—both in music and in fashion.

But the higher you rise, the farther you have to fall. And when a shocking act of betrayal shatters her world, Rachel must finally listen to her heart. In this sequel to Shine!, you will be brought along for the perfect summer romance ride.

These are two great books that can be found in the Teen Space, along with many others. Library staff would also love to help you find your next summer read, so drop in and see us. Remember if you read 5 hours a week, you can log that into Beanstack to earn tickets. Then use those digital tickets to enter drawings for some amazing prizes. We are giving away items such as a Nintendo Switch and a Garmin Smartwatch. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to seeing all of the teens at the library this summer!

