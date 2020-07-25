Summer safety guide

Whether you're at the beach, on a boat, camping or relaxing poolside — be prepared to protect yourself and your family from these summertime dangers.
Sun smarts
Your best defense is to avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. if possible.
When out in the sun:
• Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and protective clothing.
• Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.
• Reapply sunscreen often throughout the day.
Water safety
Follow these safeguards when boating, swimming or hanging out at the pool:
1. Supervise children. It only takes a second for a child — even one who can swim — to slip into a pool or gulp too much water.
2. Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards. Ask lifeguards about surf, currents and water conditions and avoid swimming past your ability.
3. Wear life vests when boating. Kids need one even if they're just by the water's edge or on the dock.
4. Avoid alcohol. Drinking alcohol impairs your ability to react to an urgent situation.
5. Learn CPR. Adults and teens should learn this lifesaving technique.
Beat the heat
Heat-related illness can become serious if it is not recognized and treated early.
Heat exhaustion may happen with overexertion and not drinking enough water in hot weather.
Heat stroke can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical help.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion:
• Paleness and weakness
• Heavy sweating
• Headache, nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
Signs of heat stroke include:
• Dizziness or confusion
• Red, hot, dry skin with no sweating
• Rapid heartbeat
• High body temperature
Bug off
Here are some treatments for common bites:
• Bee stings. Try to remove the stinger immediately by scraping or brushing it off with a firm edge, such as a credit card. Wash the area with soap and water, and apply hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion or a baking soda paste to the sting several times a day until symptoms subside. Seek medical help immediately if someone appears to be having a severe or allergic reaction to a bee sting.
• Spider bites. Clean the area with soap and water, apply a cool compress and keep the affected limb elevated. If you or your child experiences any severe reactions, call your doctor or 911 immediately for further treatment.
• Tick bites. You can prevent Lyme disease if you detect ticks early, since infection is unlikely if a tick has been attached to skin for less than 36 to 48 hours. If you find a tick, use tweezers to remove both the tick's head and body. Wash your hands thoroughly after removal. Call your doctor if you have questions.
• Mosquito bites. Most mosquito bites do little more than cause itching, redness and general discomfort, but some illnesses, such as West Nile virus and Zika virus, are spread by mosquitos. Wearing insect repellent is one way to help protect you and your loved ones. When applying insect repellent, keep the following tips in mind:
• Always read the product label and follow the directions.
• Avoid applying on or near eyes, mouth, ears and open sores.
• Do not spray directly toward face or in an enclosed area.
• Make sure children do not handle insect repellent directly or get it on their hands — spray it on their clothing and other exposed skin or use your hands to apply.
• Wash skin and clothing with soap and water once you return indoors.
If your child experiences any severe reactions, such as difficulty breathing following a bite or sting, call your doctor or 911 immediately for further treatment.
Samantha Lozos, BSN, RN, CEN is the trauma/stroke nurse coordinator at Columbus Community Hospital.
