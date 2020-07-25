Summer safety guide

• Spider bites. Clean the area with soap and water, apply a cool compress and keep the affected limb elevated. If you or your child experiences any severe reactions, call your doctor or 911 immediately for further treatment.

• Tick bites. You can prevent Lyme disease if you detect ticks early, since infection is unlikely if a tick has been attached to skin for less than 36 to 48 hours. If you find a tick, use tweezers to remove both the tick's head and body. Wash your hands thoroughly after removal. Call your doctor if you have questions.

• Mosquito bites. Most mosquito bites do little more than cause itching, redness and general discomfort, but some illnesses, such as West Nile virus and Zika virus, are spread by mosquitos. Wearing insect repellent is one way to help protect you and your loved ones. When applying insect repellent, keep the following tips in mind:

• Always read the product label and follow the directions.

• Avoid applying on or near eyes, mouth, ears and open sores.

• Do not spray directly toward face or in an enclosed area.

• Make sure children do not handle insect repellent directly or get it on their hands — spray it on their clothing and other exposed skin or use your hands to apply.