Summertime fun at CPL

It is hard to believe that the 2021-22 school year is fast coming to an end, leaving parents to ask themselves, "What am I to do with the kids once schools concludes?" Luckily for them, the Columbus Public Library (CPL) will be conducting our annual summer reading program. Every week beginning Monday, June 6, CPL will be hosting engaging events and activities throughout Columbus, including at the library's temporary location (2419 14th Street).

A new program entitled “Mighty Maker Mondays" is scheduled every Monday from 10-11:30 a.m. Participants will let their creativity flow by making enriching crafts like wooden rhythm boards, pirate face masks, wooden rockets, painted rock beetles, pom-pom lions, and decorative designer visors.

On Tuesdays, families will descend on Frankfort Square from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to enjoy presentations conducted by well-known organizations like the Columbus Police Department's K9 Unit, Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, the Crane River Theater Company of Kearney, and the Omaha Children’s Museum.

Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. are designated for tweens (students entering grades 4-6). The library, alongside Columbus 4-H extension, will offer an insightful program entitled “CPL Reading Connections. This hands-on program will allow area tweens to learn about themselves and the planet they call home, Earth! Participants will also have the opportunity to prepare the perfect pizza with help from skilled Pizza Ranch team members and venture to the Lincoln Children's Zoo free of charge to feed the giraffes, ride the train, and enjoy the great outdoors.

Thursdays will be Storytime days at the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Young children will enjoy listening to whimsical tales read by talented guest readers and leave the event with a fun balloon creation.

Entertaining movies will be shown at CPL from 10 a.m.-noon on Fridays. Children and guests are encouraged to come with pillows and blankets in tow to enjoy family-friendly flicks. Tasty individually wrapped snacks and juice will be provided to make the experience even more enjoyable!

To conclude the 2022 summer reading festivities, the library will host a pool party at the Pawnee Plunge for all registered participants on Friday, July 29. After splashing around, families will be invited to a pulled pork luncheon catered by CJ Brewster owner of “Brewsters Backyard BBQ” and served up by the fabulous Friends of the Columbus Public Library volunteers.

All-ages registration for the 2022 Summer Reading Program will begin Tuesday, May 31, and continue through July 22. Registration can be done in-person at the Columbus Public Library or online by visiting the library's Beanstack (reading log) website (https://columbusne.beanstack.org).

If you are looking for entertaining and engaging summer fun the whole family will enjoy, look no further than the Columbus Public Library! Our 2022 summer reading lineup is sure to please everyone in your household. If you have any questions regarding CPL’s children’s summer reading program, please contact me at (402) 562-4205.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS...

• Tuesday, May 31, all ages registration for the 2022 Summer Reading Program officially begins!

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.