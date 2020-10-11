Sunset Ridge provides more housing in Madison

Before the construction of the Horizon View neighborhood two years ago, it had been nearly 40 years since Madison has seen a new subdivision. But, with the construction of the new Sunset Ridge subdivision, residents will have more housing options in the near future.
Sunset Ridge held its groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The Madison Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) has been pushing for more housing since it was formed in 2011. CRA President Brenda Jones said the town knew that affordable housing was becoming an issue, much like it was in nearby Columbus, and started searching for solutions.
"One of the big things on (CRA's) agenda was housing," Jones said. "We did a housing study at that time and we’ve done another housing study since that shows we are short of housing, which we already knew because there aren’t very many houses for sale or for rent in town."
This study showed that over the next five to 10 years, Madison is going to need 90 residences. Sunset Ridge is comprised of 16 lots, adding to the 11 lots Horizon View created.
Three of the lots in Sunset Ridge have already been purchased by Granville Custom Homes, which along with kwELITE Real Estate based out of Columbus, is building three homes. The houses will cost $255,000 and be available in the spring of 2021.
Renee Mueller, owner and broker of kwELITE Real Estate, has been involved with the project, specifically in the area of helping raise capital and interest for developers.
"Putting this subdivision together was a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the CRA has been working on getting the funding for both of these subdivisions," Mueller said. "They finally put the paving and the infrastructure in about six months ago and have been looking for investors and builders to get this up and going. I was brought in as a way to help raise funds and try to put the project together."
The City of Madison is doing its part, too. Water and sewer lines are already up and running in the area and underground electric lines are being installed and should be ready soon.
Expanding housing was important to Mayor Al Brandl, who said he wants to provide opportunities for more places to live.
"The target audience would be any individual or family that wants to come to Madison and build a new home in a town that I think is growing," Brandl said. "It’s not shrinking. We have Tyson Foods for a work facility that hires a lot of folks. We have an excellent school system that is being upgraded.
"We’re close to a four-lane highway, so it brings you an opportunity to live here, get to Norfolk, get to Columbus or find work in the immediate area. We have parks and activities that give people some different opportunities to raise a family."
Building the subdivision wasn't a cheap or easy task. Jones said the community helped a lot and the project wouldn't have been possible without them.
"We were only able to do the two subdivisions because we had the cooperation of our city council and mayor to help us with the infrastructure," Jones said. "Plus, we had community partners that helped us purchase the land and helped us with some of the other infrastructures, so it makes our lot cost very affordable."
Some of the community partners include Madison Jones & Remender Foundation, Frontier Bank, Madison County Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Tyson Foods.
Those partners, along with the City of Madison, CRA, kwELITE and Gravenille Custom Homes, all played a key part in making this new subdivision.
"We’re looking to build this into a single-family home kind of area for families and folks that want to come here and take a chance on Madison," Brandl said.
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
