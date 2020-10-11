Sunset Ridge provides more housing in Madison

Before the construction of the Horizon View neighborhood two years ago, it had been nearly 40 years since Madison has seen a new subdivision. But, with the construction of the new Sunset Ridge subdivision, residents will have more housing options in the near future.

Sunset Ridge held its groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The Madison Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) has been pushing for more housing since it was formed in 2011. CRA President Brenda Jones said the town knew that affordable housing was becoming an issue, much like it was in nearby Columbus, and started searching for solutions.

"One of the big things on (CRA's) agenda was housing," Jones said. "We did a housing study at that time and we’ve done another housing study since that shows we are short of housing, which we already knew because there aren’t very many houses for sale or for rent in town."

This study showed that over the next five to 10 years, Madison is going to need 90 residences. Sunset Ridge is comprised of 16 lots, adding to the 11 lots Horizon View created.