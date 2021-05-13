'Tails & Tales' at Columbus Public Library

It is hard to believe that warm weather is finally upon us and that schools will be letting out for a well-deserved summer break. The Columbus Public Library (CPL) is ready for area students and families with this year’s summer reading program entitled, “Tails & Tales!”
Every week beginning June 7th, the library will host a wide range of exciting events and activities around the Columbus area, including at our temporary location (2419 14th Street) still in downtown Columbus. On Mondays, entertaining movies will be shown at CPL in Room 127 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Children and guests are encouraged to come with pillows and blankets in tow to enjoy these family-friendly flicks. Tasty, individually wrapped snacks will be provided to make the experience even more memorable!
On Tuesdays, in-person presentations will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Area youth will partake in several engaging programs conducted by well-known organizations like Crane River Theater Company of Kearney, Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery of Bellevue, and the Omaha Children’s Museum. Most of these events will take place in Frankfort Square, just a block west of the library.
Wednesdays at the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. are designated for those students entering grades 4-6. The Columbus Public Library has collaborated with Columbus 4-H to offer the tween program, “CPL Wildlife Explorers.” This hands-on program will allow students the opportunity to learn about animals from around the world while conducting experiments, preparing the perfect pizza with help from skilled Pizza Ranch team members, and venturing to the Henry Doorly Zoo, free of charge.
The library’s Storytime program will take place on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy listening to whimsical tales read by talented guest readers and leave the event with a fun balloon creation. To conclude the 2021 summer reading festivities, participants will be encouraged to show off their surfing skills, race down the water slides, and enjoy the lazy river at the Pawnee Plunge. After splashing around, participants will be invited to a hotdog and potato chip luncheon served up by the Friends of the Columbus Public Library.
Registration for the 2021 “Tails & Tales” summer reading program will begin for all ages on Tuesday, June 1, and continue through July 23. Families are welcome to sign up either in-person or online by clicking the Beanstack link on the Columbus Public Library’s website (www.columbusne.us/library) or the library’s Facebook page.
So if you are looking for summer fun the whole family will enjoy, look no further than the Columbus Public Library. This year’s “Tails & Tales” summer reading lineup is sure to please everyone in your household. If you have any questions regarding CPL’s children’s summer reading program agenda, please contact me at (402) 562-4205.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS...
• Tuesday, June 1, all ages registration for the 2021 “Tails & Tales” summer reading program begins!
Don’t forget that the library’s children’s department offers a monthly calendar highlighting the many events that take place in the Children’s Room. To have this agenda sent to your inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.