'Tails & Tales' at Columbus Public Library

It is hard to believe that warm weather is finally upon us and that schools will be letting out for a well-deserved summer break. The Columbus Public Library (CPL) is ready for area students and families with this year’s summer reading program entitled, “Tails & Tales!”

Every week beginning June 7th, the library will host a wide range of exciting events and activities around the Columbus area, including at our temporary location (2419 14th Street) still in downtown Columbus. On Mondays, entertaining movies will be shown at CPL in Room 127 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Children and guests are encouraged to come with pillows and blankets in tow to enjoy these family-friendly flicks. Tasty, individually wrapped snacks will be provided to make the experience even more memorable!

On Tuesdays, in-person presentations will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Area youth will partake in several engaging programs conducted by well-known organizations like Crane River Theater Company of Kearney, Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery of Bellevue, and the Omaha Children’s Museum. Most of these events will take place in Frankfort Square, just a block west of the library.