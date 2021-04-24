Tails & Tales Teen Summer Reading

This year’s Summer Reading is going to be packed with a lot of exciting programs! Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page, Instagram, and Beanstack page for all of the activities.
We are all moved in to our temporary library for the next two years, so all of this summer’s programs will be held in person! Registration week will begin May 31, with the first program being held on June 1 at the Columbus Police Station (1PM). We will get to meet the Columbus K-9 unit.
Week 1 (June 6-12)
Color War- Come participate in our first color war. Be prepared to be doused in multiple colors in this dodgeball like game. For best results, please wear white. (June 8 @ 1PM)
Movie Day- Eat popcorn and watch an Anime movie at the library. (June 10 @ 1PM)
Week 2 (June 13-19)
Terrarium- Build your own mini world. (June 15 @ 1PM)
Game Day- Play board games, use the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and eat some snacks. (June 17 @ 1PM)
Week 3 (June 20-26)
S.T.A.R. Escape Room- Join us at the S.T.A.R. Escape Room to see if you can escape one of these amazing rooms. (June 22 @ 1PM)
Pop Culture & Cosplay Day- Wear your best cosplay costume to the library! We will have multiple activities happening during this hour. (June 24 @ 1PM)
Fandom Friday- Watch a dinosaur roaring good movie with great snacks! (June 25 @ 1PM)
Week 4 (June 27-July 3)
Paws & Claws- Join us at Paws & Claws to meet some of the animals that they have up for adoption. (June 29 @ 1PM)
Among Us Day- Work on an Among Us craft, while watching some Among Us videos. (July 1 @ 1PM)
Murder Mystery Dinner- We will be hosting our first Murder Mystery Dinner Friday night. Make sure to come and sign up to participate! (July 2 @ 1PM)
Week 5 (July 4-10)
Movie Day- Eat popcorn and watch a movie at the library. (July 6 @ 1PM)
Sensory Bottles & Ice Cream- We will be making ice cream and using glitter! (July 8 @ 1PM)
Week 6 (July 11-17)
Tie Dye- Join us at Frankfort Square to tie dye some shirts! Please bring your own white shirt. (July 13 @ 1PM)
Frankenbeanies- Give new life to old, cast-off toys. Warning: small stuffed animals will be harmed in the making of this craft. (July 15 @ 1PM)
Week 7 (July 18-24)
Wildlife Encounters- Wildlife Encounters will be at the United Methodist Church to share some of their animals with us! Address: 2710 14th St, Columbus, NE 68601 (July 20 @ 1PM)
Popvinyl Craft– Paint your own Popvinyl figure! (July 22 @ 1PM)
Week 8 (July 25-30)
Zoo Trip- Spend all day at the Henry Doorly Zoo. We are taking 15 teens, so make sure to register in advance! (July 27 @ 7AM)
Henna Tattoos- Two Henna Tattoo artists will be coming to the library. Make sure to bring your signed parent permission slips. (July 29 @ 1PM)
Party @ the Plunge- Join us at the Pawnee Plunge for our final Summer Reading party. (July 30 @ 10AM)
We are still going to have Anime Club throughout the summer. Anime Club will be the first & third Thursday of the month at 4PM. All teen activities are subject to change without notice. Questions? Call Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for more information.