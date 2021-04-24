Tails & Tales Teen Summer Reading

This year’s Summer Reading is going to be packed with a lot of exciting programs! Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page, Instagram, and Beanstack page for all of the activities.

We are all moved in to our temporary library for the next two years, so all of this summer’s programs will be held in person! Registration week will begin May 31, with the first program being held on June 1 at the Columbus Police Station (1PM). We will get to meet the Columbus K-9 unit.

Week 1 (June 6-12)

Color War- Come participate in our first color war. Be prepared to be doused in multiple colors in this dodgeball like game. For best results, please wear white. (June 8 @ 1PM)

Movie Day- Eat popcorn and watch an Anime movie at the library. (June 10 @ 1PM)

Week 2 (June 13-19)

Terrarium- Build your own mini world. (June 15 @ 1PM)

Game Day- Play board games, use the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and eat some snacks. (June 17 @ 1PM)

Week 3 (June 20-26)

S.T.A.R. Escape Room- Join us at the S.T.A.R. Escape Room to see if you can escape one of these amazing rooms. (June 22 @ 1PM)