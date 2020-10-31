Take acetaminophen safely to avoid damage to the liver

Cold and flu season has arrived and many people are likely turning to over-the-counter pain relief to deal with aches and pains. This is particularly true this year as people may be trying to treat COVID-19 symptoms at home.
That’s why it’s a great time to review medication safety – particularly acetaminophen safety.
Acetaminophen is a pain and fever reducer that is found in TYLENOL® as well as many other over-the-counter and prescription drugs. According to TYLENOL®’s website, more than 50 million Americans use acetaminophen every week to treat common aches and pains as well as fever, and cold and flu symptoms.
According to an “Acetaminophen safety: Be cautious but not afraid,” article published by Harvard Medical School, billons of doses of acetaminophen are safely consumed every year. But that doesn’t mean this common product is without risks. They noted that thousands of people end up in the emergency room each year because of accidentally consuming too much acetaminophen.
People can accidentally take too much acetaminophen by not reading or following their medication labels or by taking multiple medications that contain acetaminophen without realizing it.
The latter is a surprisingly easy mistake to make because acetaminophen is found in more than 500 medications. It is in TYLENOL®, as well as other pain relievers like Excedrin®; decongestants like NyQuil®, DayQuil® and Mucinex®; as well as some sleep aids. Acetaminophen is also found in some prescription products like Vicodin®, Norco®, Lortab® (Hydrocodone), Percocet®, Endocet®, Roxicet (Oxycodone), TYLENOL® with Codeine, and Fioricet® (Butalbital).
When people consume multiple drugs that contain acetaminophen, it is easier for them to accidentally go over the maximum daily dose of acetaminophen. For the average healthy adult, the generally recommended maximum dose is no more than 4000 milligrams of acetaminophen in 24 hours. However, in some people, doses close to 4000 milligrams daily for adults could still be toxic to the liver. It’s safest to take only what you need and to not exceed 3000 milligrams a day, especially if you take acetaminophen often. For example, when taking 325-milligram acetaminophen tablets, do not take more than nine tablets a day, which would add up to a total of 2925 milligrams of acetaminophen for the day.
The recommended and maximum acetaminophen doses for children are different than the doses for adults so always talk to your child’s physician about the correct doses for their age and weight.
Going over this maximum dose can damage the liver, sometimes leading to a liver transplant or death. That’s because the human body is able to break down most of the acetaminophen in a normal dose and then eliminate it through urine. The acetaminophen that is not eliminated in this way turns into a byproduct that is toxic to the liver. When people take too much acetaminophen, this toxic byproduct can build up to dangerous levels – leading to liver damage.
According to the Harvard Medical School article, “Tens of thousands of people become ill every year from taking too much acetaminophen. In a smaller number of cases—several hundred per year—it leads to death.”
Thankfully, there are simple steps people can take to make sure they are taking acetaminophen safely:
- Read and follow the dosing instructions on medication labels or the dosing instructions provided by your doctor.
- Check the ingredient list on drug labels to ensure you are not taking multiple drugs that contain acetaminophen. Do not take more than one drug containing acetaminophen at the same time.
- Know the milligrams in your pills which may vary from as little as 325 milligrams to as much as 650 milligrams. Be extra careful about taking pills that have 500 or 650 milligrams.
- Talk to your doctor about all of the medications and supplements you are taking and their possible interactions.
- Ask your doctor about the correct dosing amount for you based on your body size, age and overall health. Since the correct dosage for children is different than the dosage for adults, always talk to your child’s physician about the appropriate dose for your children based on their age and weight.
- Take the lowest necessary dose of acetaminophen possible for pain relief. If you find you need high doses of acetaminophen to deal with chronic pain, talk to your doctor about other pain relief options.
- Limit your alcohol intake. When you drink alcohol, it causes your liver to convert more acetaminophen into the toxic byproduct that damages the liver.
If someone in your home overdoses on acetaminophen, take them to the emergency department right away and call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. Even if there are no signs or symptoms of an overdose, quick medical attention is still needed.
For more information on medication safety, speak to your physician or pharmacist.
Julie Baumgart, RP, is the director of pharmacy at Columbus Community Hospital and Kristin Moody, RP, is a staff pharmacist at Columbus Community Hospital.
