Take acetaminophen safely to avoid damage to the liver

When people consume multiple drugs that contain acetaminophen, it is easier for them to accidentally go over the maximum daily dose of acetaminophen. For the average healthy adult, the generally recommended maximum dose is no more than 4000 milligrams of acetaminophen in 24 hours. However, in some people, doses close to 4000 milligrams daily for adults could still be toxic to the liver. It’s safest to take only what you need and to not exceed 3000 milligrams a day, especially if you take acetaminophen often. For example, when taking 325-milligram acetaminophen tablets, do not take more than nine tablets a day, which would add up to a total of 2925 milligrams of acetaminophen for the day.

The recommended and maximum acetaminophen doses for children are different than the doses for adults so always talk to your child’s physician about the correct doses for their age and weight.

Going over this maximum dose can damage the liver, sometimes leading to a liver transplant or death. That’s because the human body is able to break down most of the acetaminophen in a normal dose and then eliminate it through urine. The acetaminophen that is not eliminated in this way turns into a byproduct that is toxic to the liver. When people take too much acetaminophen, this toxic byproduct can build up to dangerous levels – leading to liver damage.