Talking about backyard composting

Starting a compost pile is a great way to recycle yard waste and the end result is one of the best soil amendments that can be used for improving soil.

Healthy soils have good structure. These are well drained yet hold water and nutrients and have adequate pore space for root growth and oxygen. Good structure comes from soil aggregation.

Aggregates are groups of mineral particles (sand, silt and clay) bound together by beneficial fungal hyphae, earthworm secretions, glues created by fungi and bacteria and more. Aggregation is highly dependent on soil organic matter and reduced tillage.

When people are new to composting, they often ask what materials can be composted and what should not be added to a compost pile.

Almost any plant waste can be composted including plant based kitchen scraps, coffee grounds, and egg shells. Wood chips, sawdust, shredded paper and shredded newspaper can be composted.

Items that should not be added to a compost pile include any kind of meat, bones, eggs, dairy products, grease or oil. Do not add cat or dog feces to compost piles and do not add wood ash as these raise pH which can negatively affect decomposition and soil.