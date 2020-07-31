Taste of Columbus' format changing for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual "Taste of Columbus" will celebrate its 20th anniversary exclusively online and on the road this year.

Organizers on Friday announced that due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible for a gathering of more than 600 guests in the same location, this year's committee decided to change the format for the traditional beverage and appetizer taste-testings.

In addition to an online auction held Oct. 11, a special passport featuring restaurants and wine and spirit vendors from Columbus and the surrounding area will be sold and redeemable through March of 2021.

Proceeds from both endeavors will be split between this year’s selected recipient, Central Community College – Columbus and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. A nonprofit benefactor is selected each year by the Chamber’s Board of Directors through an application process.

“Central Community College in Columbus is a tremendous, locally available asset for post-secondary education and adult training,” said Jeanne Schieffer, Chamber president. “CCC was selected as this year’s nonprofit benefactor because of its tie to the mission and work of the Chamber. The college will use the proceeds for student scholarships.”

CCC stated it is excited to help plan the event.