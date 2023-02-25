This week we have seen beautiful spring days as well as freezing, snowy days. Nebraska weather is always surprising us with changes. It is amazing how much the weather can fluctuate in just a 24-hour period! Whether tomorrow is a warm or cold day, there is always plenty to do at the Columbus Public Library! Make sure to come in and check out all of the amazing Teen programs that the library offers. Who knows, maybe we can make you forget about the constant weather changes!

Anime Club will meet on March 2 and 16 at 6 p.m. Anime Club is where teens can come hang out, watch some anime, eat Japanese snacks, and discuss anime with other teens who enjoy anime as well. In Japanese, anime, a term derived from the English word animation, describes all animated works, regardless of style or origin. Outside of Japan, anime refers specifically to animation produced in Japan, or to its common style, which has since been adopted by a minority of works produced in other countries. This month we will be watching an anime about a dragon who is house hunting.

The first of March is when our next Teen Book Bag is open for enrollment. If you are a teen in grades 7-12, you can sign up each month. A Book Bag is a Library bag that you pick up at the Circulation Desk. Each bag contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you are done reading, just return the book(s) and bag, and you keep the treats! We have a limit of 10 book bags a month, so be sure to head over to our website or Facebook page to find the link to sign up.

Every month at the library we host a Who Would Win Tournament. Teens can either come into the library and vote in the Teen Space or vote online to help decide the winner for each month’s tournament. This month is all about Harry Potter. Make sure to come into the library or check out our Facebook page to find the link for the vote.

On Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m, there will be another Teen Drop-In. This is a program where the teens can hang out, play games, use our virtual reality headsets, and eat some snacks.

The last program I want to talk about is our trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 10. Come spend one of your Spring Break days with the library at the Henry Doorly Zoo. We will depart from the library at 8:30 a.m. to be at the gates of the Zoo when they open. The library is covering the cost for the entire trip. We will be paying for lunch, admission to the Zoo, and the bus ride there! Just be sure to bring a guardian into the library to fill out a notarized permission slip so you can attend this amazing trip!

Any of the programs that I have discussed above can be attended by any teen in grades 7-12. Make sure to stop by the Teen Space if you want to find out more about any of our programs. I look forward to seeing you all in March! If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.