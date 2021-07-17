Teen programs in the fall

This summer has gone by in the blink of an eye! July 30 is the final day for the Teen Summer Reading program. Make sure to log your reading and submit tickets into our prize drawing before the end of the day. This year we are giving away several amazing prizes, which include a Fitbit Versa 2, Amazon Echo Show, LEGO Star Wars kit, movie passes, several gift cards, and some mystery bags. We also have a couple of spots still open for the trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo on July 27. If you are in grades 7-12, be sure to see if you can get on the sign-up sheet by calling the library or emailing me.
With Summer Reading coming to a close, I wanted to mention some of the programs that we will be hosting in the fall for students in 7th-12th grade. Make sure to sign up for my monthly email list, so you can stay in the know about all of the programs that I will have going on this fall. To be added to my list, please send me an email at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. Anime Club will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. We will resume with our normal time, 6 p.m., starting in September.
Also be on the lookout for our Teen Book Box sign up link. We only take up to 10 people each month and the list fills up fast. A Book Box is a library box that you pick up each month at the Service Desk. Each box contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you're done reading, just return the library book and box, and you keep the treats!
Each month we are running a book/character tournament that can be found in the Teen Space. Make sure to come in and vote for your favorite character to win! August starts off on the Brainiest Bookworm, with characters like Myne from Ascendance of a Bookworm and Hermione Granger from Harry Potter. If you do not have time to come in and vote, go to our Facebook page for the link to vote online.
Calling all aspiring superheroes! Enrollment will open Sept. 1 for the Page Paladins Superhero Academy. Sign up for a chance to get cool gear and other amazing prizes! Page Paladins is the next step from the Word Warriors program that Mr. H provides in the children’s area. Any student in 7th-12th grade can participate. Read and log hours to complete the story of your superhero experience. Design your own superhero persona, archrival, and even create your own superhero squad! All of this is available through Beanstack at https://columbusne.beanstack.org! More details will be available once you register. Come check it out!
Throughout the year, young adult patrons should check out the marker boards in and near the teen space. Library events and community happenings that will be of interest to them are posted in those locations. Watch the Teen Space, Facebook, Instagram and our website calendar at http://columbusne.us/library for upcoming young adult events.
If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens in the upcoming school year!