Teen programs in the fall

This summer has gone by in the blink of an eye! July 30 is the final day for the Teen Summer Reading program. Make sure to log your reading and submit tickets into our prize drawing before the end of the day. This year we are giving away several amazing prizes, which include a Fitbit Versa 2, Amazon Echo Show, LEGO Star Wars kit, movie passes, several gift cards, and some mystery bags. We also have a couple of spots still open for the trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo on July 27. If you are in grades 7-12, be sure to see if you can get on the sign-up sheet by calling the library or emailing me.

With Summer Reading coming to a close, I wanted to mention some of the programs that we will be hosting in the fall for students in 7th-12th grade. Make sure to sign up for my monthly email list, so you can stay in the know about all of the programs that I will have going on this fall. To be added to my list, please send me an email at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. Anime Club will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. We will resume with our normal time, 6 p.m., starting in September.