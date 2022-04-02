Teen spring programs

The first days of spring have officially begun, which means along with the beautiful weather comes some amazing Teen Programs at the library. Anime Club will meet on April 7 and 21 at 6 p.m. Anime Club is where teens can come hang out, watch some anime, eat Japanese snacks, and discuss anime with other teens who enjoy anime as well. In Japanese, anime, a term derived from the English word animation, describes all animated works, regardless of style or origin. Outside of Japan, anime refers specifically to animation produced in Japan, or to its common style, which has since been adopted by a minority of works produced in other countries. During the month of April we will be watching Moriarty the Patriot.

As of April 1, our next Teen Book Box is available. If you are a teen in grades 7-12, you can sign up each month to subscribe to our monthly Book Boxes. A Book Box is a box that you pick up each month at the library’s Service Desk. Each box contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you're done reading, just return the library book(s) and box, and you keep the treats! We have a limit of 10 boxes a month, so be sure to visit our website or Facebook page to find the link and sign up for this month’s Book Box.

Interested in the library’s Young Adult collection? I post a weekly Teen Book Talk online, where I discuss three Young Adult books in the library’s collection based on a different theme each week. The first week in April I discuss some of the Enola Holmes books that can be found in the Teen Space. The rest of the month includes dark themed books, books about Camelot, and Light Novels. You can find all of my book talks in the Columbus Public Library YouTube playlist “Teen Book Talks” by following this shortcut link bit.ly/cplYAbt25 or by following the links provided on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Every month at the library we host a Who Would Win Tournament. Teens can either come into the library and vote in the Teen Space or vote online to help decide the winner for each month’s tournament. This month is all about who you think is the best novel villain. Make sure to come into the library or check out our Facebook page to find the link for the vote.

On Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. there will be another Teen Drop-In at the library. This is a program where teens in grades 7-12 can hang out, play games, use our virtual reality headset, and eat some snacks.

The last program I want to talk about is our Teen Lock In that will be happening on May 27 from 7-10 p.m. This will be the first of three Teen Lock In programs that will occur over the summer months. Parents will need to register their teen between May 2 and May 24. Teens will get to play games, eat food, hang out, and maybe even play some laser tag throughout the night.

Any of the programs that I have discussed above can be attended by any teen in grades 7-12. Stop by the Teen Space if you want to find out more about any of our programs or follow the Columbus Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on what is happening at the library. I look forward to seeing you all in April! If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.

