Telegram committed to helping local businesses

Editor's note: This column had been planned to run in last Saturday's edition of The Columbus Telegram. Due to an error, an old column had been published instead. This is the latest column.

My wife, Jenny, loves to shop for unique decorations. It was not uncommon for her, and sometimes I tagged along to go to a store looking for something and instead come home with something unique, whimsical and totally different than what we went looking for. It’s how I ended up with ‘The Flash’ canvas art at the end of our hallway. It was called “shopping.”

But things seem to be changing. In fact, just earlier this week she said, “There are just no more small shops with unique items to be found.” I know for a fact that we still have some really good local shops in Columbus but, like most shoppers, she is struggling.

We are eight months into this pandemic and shopping habits for most have changed. We are trying to do our part, based on pandemic guidelines. We have limited the number of shopping trips we take and we don’t go and just “browse” on a Saturday afternoon.

But more damaging for our local businesses is how many Amazon boxes I see on a typical trash day.