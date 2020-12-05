Telegram committed to helping local businesses

Editor's note: This column had been planned to run in last Saturday's edition of The Columbus Telegram. Due to an error, an old column had been published instead. This is the latest column.
My wife, Jenny, loves to shop for unique decorations. It was not uncommon for her, and sometimes I tagged along to go to a store looking for something and instead come home with something unique, whimsical and totally different than what we went looking for. It’s how I ended up with ‘The Flash’ canvas art at the end of our hallway. It was called “shopping.”
But things seem to be changing. In fact, just earlier this week she said, “There are just no more small shops with unique items to be found.” I know for a fact that we still have some really good local shops in Columbus but, like most shoppers, she is struggling.
We are eight months into this pandemic and shopping habits for most have changed. We are trying to do our part, based on pandemic guidelines. We have limited the number of shopping trips we take and we don’t go and just “browse” on a Saturday afternoon.
But more damaging for our local businesses is how many Amazon boxes I see on a typical trash day.
Amazon is one of the biggest, fastest growing online retailers. And now Walmart has re-entered the game with a strong push this holiday season.
It make sense that these large players are trying to assert themselves and secure their online stake during this pandemic. With millions of Americans hunkered down in quarantine or working remotely, our shopping habits had to change.
The question I pondered is whether this change is going to be beneficial for our local brick-and-mortar stores. How will they survive? What impact does this have on the residents of Columbus?
Some businesses haven’t survived and those that have are reporting anywhere from 50% to 90% losses in sales. Business owners have had to let employees go, cut hours and dip into their life savings to stay afloat. They’ve shared their attempts to adapt and evolve during this challenging time.
Twice, early in this pandemic, The Columbus Telegram gave away thousands in matching marketing dollars, backed by the support of our parent company. It’s still not enough. Locally-owned small businesses need our community’s support now more than ever. If we don’t support them now, many of them will not be here next year.
The Columbus Telegram is committed to doing our part. Step one, launching the “Shop Local Pledge.” We’re asking each and every member of our community to take the pledge to shop local, as much as possible this holiday season. Show your commitment to supporting local businesses by completing the pledge at: go.columbustelegram.com/shoplocal.
When you take the pledge to shop local, you’ll be eligible to win a basket of gift cards and goodies from participating local merchants. Be sure to spread the word and encourage others to take the pledge using the hashtag #PledgeLocalCOL.
Additionally, we have launched two new, multimedia packages for local retailers. Both packages include video ads and have a price point of $500 or less. My favorite, the ‘Gingersnap Package,’ includes video served on Facebook. There is still time to reach customers during this Christmas shopping season and these packages are up to 73% off.
Why would we give away our margins? Why cut ourselves to the bone?
The Columbus Telegram has had a symbiotic relationship with our local merchants for years. Yes, at times it might have been a bumpy relationship and we might have even made some mad over the years, but we need each other. In short, we are gravely concerned about some of our local businesses and this is what we can do on our part to help them survive.
However, not all businesses are struggling during this pandemic. Some are doing better than others and some of these winners see the benefit of keeping their local, small businesses alive.
In Lincoln, Union Bank, the Lincoln Community Foundation, Ameritas, Nelnet/Allo, Hudl, Speedway Properties, Olsson, Runza, Schaefer’s, Home Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty are joining the Journal Star to underwrite the cost of these marketing campaigns for a number of small businesses during this holiday season.
Couldn’t we do the same thing here? I know Columbus has those type of winners here too.
Call me and let’s talk about it.
Finally, gift cards and certificates are excellent gifts for those difficult to shop for this Christmas. They also encourage friends and family to shop locally and maybe find a new favorite store. If you want to give gift cards/certificates, see our webpage, local.business.lee.net/columbus-telegram. The site is available free to our local businesses and sponsored in partnership with Pizza Ranch, Bo’s West and Amigos.
While some choose to debate the facts about COVID, there is one undeniable impact this pandemic has had on our business community -- there will be winners, losers and those who can survive with a little help from their friends.
Vincent Laboy is the regional publisher of The Columbus Telegram and can be reached at Vincent.Laboy@lee.net or at 402-563-7501.
