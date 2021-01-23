Testing garden seed viability

Gardening looks to be as popular this year as it was last spring. Now is the time to order seeds but if you grow your own transplants it’s too early to start.

If you have leftover seed and are wondering if the seed is still viable or if you should order new, check the seed packet to see what date the seed was packaged and do a simple germination test.

Most seed remains viable for about three years, however, germination does decrease with age. Older seed needs to be tested and may need to be planted thicker.

For a germination test, place 10 seeds on half of a paper towel moistened with warm water. Roll or fold the paper towel twice and place it in a plastic bag with a few holes for air exchange. Place the bag in a warm place like the top of the refrigerator. Remoisten with warm water as needed.

After one week, remove and count all sprouted seeds. Return the moistened paper towel to the plastic bag for one more week, then count additional sprouted seeds. Add this to the first number to determine the percent germination. If only 50% of the seed germinates, plant the seed twice.