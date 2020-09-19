“Bez práce nejsou koláče. Without work, there are no koláče” - Czech Proverbs
Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., Janet Jeffries, a historian and lecturer, is coming to the Columbus Public Library with her daughter for a show and tell about the history of Czech Costumes. Janet Jeffries will provide an interesting look at some of the hundreds of costume variations which differ according to districts, villages, and feudal estates.
Through slide illustrations and Janet’s own collection, she will explain the history behind the changes of the styles over time. National folk costumes, or kroje, in the Czech Lands developed over centuries, from the simple garments of the people to the colorful, artistic ensembles one finds today at the festivals and in museums. Come learn more about this heritage, and enjoy the culture of these ancestors.
To sweeten the experience, we are providing fresh made kolace! With all this work, we need kolace!
Here are some interesting Czech facts for you:
- Czech Nebraskans are residents of the state of Nebraska who are of Czech ancestry.
- As of the 2000 U.S. Census, Czech-Americans living in Nebraska make up 5.5% of the state's population, the largest percentage of any state.
- 3,295 Nebraskans can speak the Czech language.
- Of the 539,392 Bohemians counted in the 1910 Census, about one eighth lived in Nebraska.
- A Czech language newspaper, the “Pokrok Zapadu” (Progress of the West), was founded in Omaha in 1871.
- A state organization for Czech Nebraskans, Nebraska Czechs Inc., was formed in 1963.
No wonder the Czech culture is so prevalent in Nebraska! And, of course, we love Czech food! Now that I have your interest, I hope to have your presence on Oct. 17 at 2 pm.
The library’s book club for adults is up and running again. Our next meeting is Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. We generally meet the last Thursday of the month. We meet in the event room (202) upstairs and down the hall from the Children’s Room.
On Sept. 24 we will be discussing the book “Zoo Nebraska: The dismantling of an American Dream” by Carson Vaughan. This is a resonant true story of small-town politics and community perseverance and of decent people and questionable choices. “Zoo Nebraska” is a timely volume of remembrance for a rural America in the throes of extinction. It’s an interesting read of a sad and troubled man with a big dream in a tiny town.
We are excited to bring you programming again, but we want to assure you that we are taking diligent measures to be safe for all. We will be distancing groups of chairs for families and we will provide wipes and hand sanitizer for all to use. Our presenters will use a sound system, so even though we are spread out, hearing our speakers will not be a problem. If attending this program will be your first time back at the Columbus Public Library since our reopening in June, plan to arrive a few minutes early to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver. You can print a waiver off the cplconnect.us website and have it signed ahead of time if you prefer.
