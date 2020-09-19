The history of Czech costumes

No wonder the Czech culture is so prevalent in Nebraska! And, of course, we love Czech food! Now that I have your interest, I hope to have your presence on Oct. 17 at 2 pm.

The library’s book club for adults is up and running again. Our next meeting is Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. We generally meet the last Thursday of the month. We meet in the event room (202) upstairs and down the hall from the Children’s Room.

On Sept. 24 we will be discussing the book “Zoo Nebraska: The dismantling of an American Dream” by Carson Vaughan. This is a resonant true story of small-town politics and community perseverance and of decent people and questionable choices. “Zoo Nebraska” is a timely volume of remembrance for a rural America in the throes of extinction. It’s an interesting read of a sad and troubled man with a big dream in a tiny town.