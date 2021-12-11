The library: Helping you through the holidays

During the holiday season, families and friends often gather for meals, exchanging gifts, or spending time together. Whether you are hosting, helping to plan, or attending a get-together, the Columbus Public Library has a variety of resources to help make it a success.

Explore our Digital Library collection for a variety of online resources that can be used via a web browser or mobile app for all aspects of your holiday experience.

Research holiday traditions celebrated in countries around the world with AtoZ the World, stream a holiday music playlist on Freegal Music or create a playlist of your favorite songs. Find holiday e-books for all ages on Libby/Overdrive, Freading, hoopla, or Cloud Library, or use the same apps to download an audiobook for the family to listen to on those long holiday drives. For the children, TumbleBooks has a great selection of interactive and read along books, as well as graphic novels, videos, puzzles and games!

If you travel this time of year, stay up to date on local news with Access World News’ Columbus Telegram and Omaha World Herald archives. Newspaper editions are posted the day of publication or the following day.

Libby/Overdrive has many magazines that could help you prepare for holiday gatherings or entertain your guests during their stay. From recipes to gift ideas, crafts to make with your friends, or current events to discuss – with over 2000 magazines in the collection, you are sure to find one of interest. Turn to hoopla for Craftsy tutorials on making holiday breads, ornaments, or a quilted tree skirt.

Entertain and impress your family & friends by streaming popular indie movies, full-length concerts & music documentaries, or video courses on skills like Dog Training and How to Play Chess. You can find these in Libby’s “Extras” section. Or take a break from the busyness of the holidays and binge-watch Hallmark movies or British TV on hoopla. Watch hoopla videos on the mobile app, or on your television with Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, and some smart TVs.

Access these resources and more with your Columbus Public Library card by going to our website, www.cplconnect.us and clicking the Digital Library link.

If you plan to unplug from your electronics or prefer physical materials, we also offer audiobooks on CD, magazines, DVDs, and of course print books that you can check out.

This time of year is perfect for trying new recipes. If it turns out poorly, no worries! There’s probably already too many treats at the party or in the office breakroom. So take a chance with themed cookbooks like “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” by Ashley Craft and “The Unofficial Hogwarts for the Holidays Cookbook” by Rita Mock-Pike. Organized in five sections based on the Disney Park where each one is featured, “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” contains 100 recipes modeled after Disney Park originals. I’m looking forward to trying the infamous Dole Whip recipe, although that ice cream delight should probably wait until summer. “The Unofficial Hogwarts for the Holidays Cookbook” is organized by season and occasion, plus drinks for any season. Winter’s Christmas Feast and Yule Ball sections contain appealing recipes, and Fall’s Start-of-Term Feast and Snacks for a Train Ride sections are filled with delicious desserts like treacle tarts, strawberry trifle, nougat, pepper imp bark, and even chocolate frogs!

These are just two of the themed cookbooks available for you to check out from the Columbus Public Library, so stop by to search or browse cookbooks that would be perfect for your next holiday gathering.

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.