'The perfect escape'

I have to be honest, I am very pleased to see 2020 coming to an end (and I know I am not the only one). This year has been filled with more than its share of lows for my family and me, most of which can be attributed to the COVID pandemic. That said, I still consider my family and myself blessed beyond measure.

With the numerous COVID-related restrictions that my family and I had to endure, my bride and I tried our best to make their effects less disruptive and intrusive as we could for our children. One way we accomplished this goal was by making trips to the Columbus Public Library. The ventures out afforded my family the chance to check out books, either in person or through the library’s curbside service, that provided us with avenues of escape from the reality we faced.

For me personally, I find comfort in nature, so when I look for books to help me decompress, I often navigate to titles like “Dogboy” by Christopher Russell, “The Magician’s Elephant” by Kate Dicamillo, “The Familiars” by Andrew Jacobson, and “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert O’Brien. One of the recent books I sought refuge in during the pandemic was “The Secret Zoo” by Bryan Chick.