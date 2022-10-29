'There’s a chill in the air!'

When a chill is in the air and the leaves fall from the trees, many turn indoors and engage in activities like baking, binge-watching favorite movies, and my personal favorite, reading. It might come as a surprise to some that I enjoy reading books based on historical events. I am intrigued with topics like the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, Viking exploration, and World War II; however, I am especially interested in the details regarding the Holocaust.

I discovered early on in my quest for historical knowledge that beginning in the late 1930s, Jewish families throughout Europe fled their homes out of fear of being caught up in Hitler’s grip. Many did so by hiding in secret rooms in abandoned houses and businesses, trekking deep into dense forests, and embarking on dangerous journeys through rugged mountainous terrain to countries like Switzerland and Spain. It was not until I read the novel “The Enemy Above: A Novel of World War II” by Michael P. Spradlin that I learned that some Ukrainian families abandoned their homesteads and sought shelter in underground caves.

In Spradlin’s novel, readers meet Anton, a twelve-year-old Ukrainian boy, whose family flees their land to escape the encroaching army of the Third Reich. Anton is led on this venture by his beloved Bubbe (grandmother) through wheat fields during the night to Verbata, a rendezvous point where Anton’s Uncle Dmitri is waiting with a wagon and a team of horses.

As Nazi forces lay siege to nearby villages, Anton and his family make their way to a meadow adorned with small trees and boulders. They then free the horses, abandon the wagon, and set off toward two large rock formations. The slabs had collapsed onto each other and formed a narrow crevice. After carefully maneuvering his way through the tiny space, Anton finds himself in a cave inhabited by 28 other battered and tired individuals.

The displaced men, women, and children work together to establish a hidden underground community. Anton meets a boy his age named Daniel, and the two become fast friends. The lads divide their time between helping with community functions like gathering food under the moonlight and exploring their underground world by day. Everything goes according to plan until one fateful autumn afternoon.

To see if Anton and the other underground inhabitants escape the reach of the Nazis forces, check out “The Enemy Above: A Novel of World War II” by Michael Spradlin from the Columbus Public Library. If you have questions about this text or are looking for other quality recommendations for the young historians in your life, contact me at 402-564-7116 opt. 4.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.