Just as with many things in life, timing is everything when it comes to control of plant diseases and insects.

When pesticides are used, it is important to keep in mind they work best when applied at a specific time in a disease or insects life cycle. If applied at the wrong time, control will not be achieved and the unnecessary use of a pesticide can lead to pest resistance.

During spring, at bud break and shortly after, is when fungicides are best applied for many of our common foliar tree diseases. Waiting until we see symptoms on leaves or needles is often too late for fungicides to control a disease.

If a tree had a disease last summer that caused unacceptable damage, this spring is the time to apply fungicides to protect this year’s growth. Fungicides work better at preventing infections than curing them. To avoid pest resistance, pesticides should not be applied unless a plant has a history of infection.

Also, many foliar diseases of shade trees are minor issues for otherwise healthy plants and pesticide control may not be needed. Unless a disease caused a tree to lose 50 percent or more of its leaves by late August last year, it is more of an aesthetic issue than harmful to tree health.