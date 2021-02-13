Tips for growing larger onions

Onions are easy to grow, but growing large onions can be a challenge. When gardeners turn to Extension for information on how to grow larger onions, here are the tips we teach.

As with most vegetables, it begins with selecting the right variety. With onions, it also helps to start with seed or plants instead of onion sets (small bulbs).

While sets are commonly used by gardeners, sets provide an earlier harvest but usually not the largest onions. If sets are used, select the smallest bulbs available. Larger sets are less likely to develop into large onions.

To select the right variety, especially when ordering seed or plants, know there are long-day, intermediate-day and short-day varieties. Long day onion varieties need to be used in Nebraska.

Onion plants begin to form bulbs based on day length. Long-day onions will not form bulbs until there is at least 14 hours of daylight. Intermediate-day onions begin bulb formation at 12 to 14 hours of daylight and short day varieties at 10 to 12 hours.

Logic might make one think the earlier in the season a plant begins to form its bulb, the larger the bulb will eventually grow. But this is not the case so use long day varieties of bulbing, not bunching, onions.