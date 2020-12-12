Tips for indoor plants

Houseplant leaves collect dust just like other surfaces in the home. Dust accumulating on the foliage not only affects a plants appearance, but creates a favorable environment for insects and limits plant health.

By washing houseplant leaves with a soft, damp cloth as needed, you not only get rid of dust you may be removing mites or insects as well.

Don't use a feather duster or other fluffy wand to dust houseplants. If there are mites, insects, or insect eggs present, you'll likely end up spreading them from plant to plant.

And while it's important to wash houseplants often enough to eliminate dust, it's not a good idea to mist them frequently.

Moist leaf surfaces allow fungal and bacterial organisms to infect foliage. By keeping leaf surfaces mostly dry, you'll reduce the risk of disease.

When buying a new plant, examine it closely for signs of insects. Check the plant for discolored leaves, fine webbing, or a sticky exudate. And be sure to check the undersides of leaves. Most mites and insects prefer to hang out on leaf undersides.

If a friend offers to give you one of their plants or a cutting from one, examine these the same as those from a store. Don't take a chance on introducing a problem to your indoor plants.