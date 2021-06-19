Tomato diseases to watch for

Mulching the soil around tomatoes and other vegetables helps reduce soil splash of pathogens onto lower leaves. During a rainstorm or irrigation, water droplets hit the soil surface, splashing water and soil onto the lowest leaves. For diseases that overwinter on old plant debris, this is a common means of infection.

Most important, plant resistant varieties and avoid planting tomatoes in the same area each year. It may be best to pull and destroy severely infected plants. During fall, use sanitation by cleaning up and destroying plant debris to help reduce overwintering fungi.

Both diseases can be reduced with fungicides labeled for use on tomatoes. For best results, applications need to begin as soon as symptoms first appear on lower leaves and applications made about every seven to 10 days or according to label direction.

Keep in mind fungicides will not cure any infections that have already occurred. Thorough coverage of the leaf surface is needed. When a fungal spore lands on the leaf, the fungicide prevents new infection.

Tomatoes are also susceptible to bacterial diseases for which fungicides containing copper as an active ingredient need to be used. These diseases are bacterial speck and spot. Both are spread from infected plant debris during periods of humid, wet weather.