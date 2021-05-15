Trading beaches for 'the good life': 2 Florida men relocate to Columbus for Vishay jobs

“I’m from Columbus, just not this one,” he said, with a laugh. “We were ready to get out of Orlando and we’re loving every minute of it here.”

Barrs brought with him years of experience in electronics and manufacturing. He spent half his career working for Panasonic, helping produce batteries, microwaves and more. He was also enticed by what Vishay had to offer.

“The thing that is unique is we have market-leading products here,” Barrs said, noting how Vishay’s products contributed to NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landing on Mars earlier this year.

The two men already have had a great impact on the company.

“Mario and Brad have imparted a leadership approach built upon trust, continuous improvement and growth. There has also been a renewed importance on our employees and community,” said Matt Niedbalski, director of planning for the Dale resistors division of Vishay. “Mario and Brad recognize that employees are very important to our success. Vishay values and respects our employees, and this approach has made Vishay a very positive and enjoyable place to come to work.”

Kate Stump, director of human resources Dale resistors division at Vishay, said they have brought even more great leadership to the company and Columbus.