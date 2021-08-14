Travel the world from A to Z at your library

Columbus Public Library is hosting summer reading for the whole family now through the month of July. Read for prizes, attend fun and inspiring programs, and earn badges at http://columbusne.beanstack.org. Enter the short story challenge for adult summer reading by July 10. Checkout Beanstack or call the library for more details.
Many Columbus businesses are looking to hire right now. If you are considering applying for any of these positions, your library has resources to assist you.
AtoZdatabases, available in our Digital Library, has all the resources needed to land that job. Visit www.cplconnect.us to use AtoZdatabases to search for the perfect job. Search by job title, keyword, a business name, and salary. The search can be limited to specify a particular location, or part-time, temporary, and contract work.
AtoZdatabases also has resume templates. On the landing page, locate the box that says “Find a Job” at the top. Click the “Career Resources” tab and choose, “How to Apply.” Explore the options on their “Resumes and Cover Letters: Templates and Examples” page to find one best suited to your needs. Refer to their article “The 2 Keywords Employers look for on your Resume” and then follow their templates to enter your own information to get a clean, professional-looking resume. AtoZdatabases also provides assistance on this page for writing a cover letter and creating a list of references.
One of the questions a lot of job seekers dread is, “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” AtoZdatabases offers four keys to knowing your strengths and weaknesses that will help you head into any interview with confidence. Use the links under “How to Interview” to prepare for tough interview questions and to learn the 10 questions every employee should ask their employer. For visual learners, AtoZdatabases offers videos that demonstrate how to interview - as well as how not to interview.
What to do when the interview is over? Check out the thank you letter template and learn how to handle three possible post-interview scenarios in this “How to Interview” section.
This resource can conduct a nationwide search, but I hope you will put your skills and talents to work right here in Columbus. For a list of available jobs, visit https://somethinggoodcolumbus.com/careers/. This site lists pages of potential jobs for those seeking work in or around Columbus and includes full-time, part-time, and temporary work opportunities.
Your library card is the key to job-seeking assistance via AtoZdatabases. Library cards are free to those who live, work, or go to school in Columbus city limits.
For patrons who wish to borrow materials but do not meet eligibility guidelines, cards may be purchased for $25 for six months or $40 per year.
Digital Library cards are available for patrons ineligible for a full library card. Simply visit the library and inquire at the front desk to access all of our online resources. Our library card policy is available at https://columbusne.us/library.
If you have questions about AtoZdatabases, other Digital Library services, or obtaining a library card, stop in or call us at 402-564-7116 option 2.
Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.