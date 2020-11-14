Tree leaves clinging or piling up

Dead leaves that usually drop off are clinging to trees and shrubs. Or they are dropping and piling up on lawns, shrub borders and gardens.

While leaves cling to trees every year on oaks and a few other types of trees, we’re seeing it in trees like maples that normally don’t do this. This is called marcescence which means retention of dead plant parts that normally drop off.

In shade trees and shrubs, as fall weather turns cooler and days shorten, cells at the point of attachment between leaves and twigs begin to form an abscission layer. Once developed, this layer is what causes leaves to drop.

When an early frost or other odd weather interrupts this process, or kills leaves before the abscission layer forms, leaves can cling well into winter. Winter snow and winds will eventually knock them off or as growth begins next spring, new leaves will push off old leaves.

When marcescence happens, most trees and shrubs are fine in the long run. However, this can be a sign cold weather occurred before plants were hardened off and some may show signs of cold temperature injury next spring.

Temperatures did drop below 10 degrees F already and some plants could have been damaged. There is not much we can do but wait and see what happens next spring.