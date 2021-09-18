Trees to plant

Ash trees that have or will soon be removed need replacement and what to plant is becoming a common question. Trees are a long term investment. It is worth selecting a quality tree that is less likely to turn into a problem.

In a nutshell, a quality tree is considered to be one that has strong wood, few pest or other problems, and is not overplanted in an area.

I’m often asked for a list of fast growing trees to provide quick shade. However, fast growing trees tend to be lower quality due to soft or brittle wood. It is fast growth that can lead to weaker wood.

Slower growing trees tend to be better quality and typically provide benefits for more years with fewer problems. And people are often surprised at how fast supposedly slow growing trees grow when sited, planted, and cared for correctly.

While I will list a few trees to consider, there are too many good to great trees to list them all. Two resources to use are the Nebraska Forest Service at https://nfs.unl.edu and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum at https://plantnebraska.org. Both have lists of trees for Nebraska.

After reviewing these, ask a local nursery or Nebraska Extension office about trees of interest.