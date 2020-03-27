United Way establishes its new COVID-19 fund

As the community adjusts daily, even hourly, to the effects of the coronavirus, Columbus Area United Way has established a fund to help respond to the impact of COVID-19.
CAUW has established a COVID-19 fund specifically for nonprofits which directly helps those in need due to the impact of COVID-19. Area nonprofits can apply for funds through a simple application form which can be downloaded on its website (www.columbusunitedway.com) or Facebook page.
The Columbus Area United Way Board of Directors approved $10,000 to start the fund, with the intent the community will help support the fund in order to provide critical resources to nonprofits in Platte, Boone, Nance, Colfax, Polk and Butler counties.
“Our reach extends beyond Columbus, and we want to ensure our six-county service area has the resources in place to help those in need. Reality is, we have hard working employees in our region who live paycheck to paycheck," Executive Director Hope Freshour said. "We believe several will be financially affected placing higher demand on current nonprofits. As a community we must continue to stay vigilant, trust and follow the recommendations of the medical leaders. In addition, we can support our communities with contributions to COVID-19 fund directly, helping those in need. United Way is the logical organization capable of bringing in funds to support our community through this pandemic.”
Donors can give at www.columbusunitedway.com and select the COVID-19 option or mail a check to the Columbus Area United Way office at: PO Box 1372 Columbus, NE. 68601. Donors should write the word COVID-19 in the check memo. Donations can also be made through Columbus Area United Way Facebook COVID-19 fundraiser.
