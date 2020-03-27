United Way establishes its new COVID-19 fund

CAUW has established a COVID-19 fund specifically for nonprofits which directly helps those in need due to the impact of COVID-19. Area nonprofits can apply for funds through a simple application form which can be downloaded on its website (www.columbusunitedway.com) or Facebook page.

“Our reach extends beyond Columbus, and we want to ensure our six-county service area has the resources in place to help those in need. Reality is, we have hard working employees in our region who live paycheck to paycheck," Executive Director Hope Freshour said. "We believe several will be financially affected placing higher demand on current nonprofits. As a community we must continue to stay vigilant, trust and follow the recommendations of the medical leaders. In addition, we can support our communities with contributions to COVID-19 fund directly, helping those in need. United Way is the logical organization capable of bringing in funds to support our community through this pandemic.”