If you are looking for something to do in the next few weeks, look no further than Columbus Public Library. Here at the library, we have several upcoming events for you to add to your calendar because you won’t want to miss them!

There is still time to read our February book club pick, “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles. The description of this novel reads, “On the last night of 1937, twenty-five-year-old Katey Kontent is in a second-rate Greenwich Village jazz bar when Tinker Grey, a handsome banker, happens to sit down at the neighboring table. This chance encounter and its startling consequences propel Katey on a year-long journey into the upper echelons of New York society—where she will have little to rely upon other than a bracing wit and her own brand of cool nerve.” If this description sounds interesting to you, you can grab your copy at the library, then attend our meeting on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

How are your New Year’s resolutions going? If you’re like me, it can be difficult to stay motivated when it comes to exercising, and it can be hard to even know where to begin. Yoga is an excellent method of exercise that is effective for all ages and can be easily modified to suit your difficulty level. On March 11 at 2 p.m., Kelly Haney will be here to help you get started by holding a beginners yoga program at the library. Funding for the event is provided by the Columbus Area United Way Endowment through the Columbus Library Foundation. Yoga mats and blocks will be provided. Spots are limited, but you can register for yours at https://forms.gle/EW1ZjkgR8Vgi3Bgv8 or by calling the library at 402-564-7116. You must be 18 years old or older to attend.

Nebraskans know how weird and unpredictable the weather can become in March, which is why we are so excited to have Dale Kaminski giving a storm chasing presentation on March 25 at 2 p.m. Dale has over 35 years of experience chasing, videotaping, and photographing severe weather, and his videos and images have been viewed over 19 million times on his websites and social media. With all of that experience, Dale has plenty of good stories to share and he loves answering audience questions as well. All ages are welcome to attend.

Did you get a new device over the holidays, but are not quite sure how to set it up? Perhaps you want to set up a Zoom or Skype meeting in order to connect with family and friends, or maybe you want to learn how to use Libby and hoopla to read on your phone or tablet. On Tech Tuesday, you can receive personalized help with all of these issues and more. If you stop by the library between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons, library staff will sit down with you and help answer questions you have about your technology and how to use it.

As you can see, there is a lot going on at Columbus Public Library. If you have any questions about our upcoming programs, stop by, give me a call at 402-562-4214, or email me at kelli.deroos@columbusne.us.

Kelli DeRoos is an adult services associate at the Columbus Public Library.