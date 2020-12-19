Warm weather and lawn and landscape care

Extension has had more than the average number of questions this year about how late lawns can be fertilized. Most likely this was due to above average temperatures in November and early December.

Since I was asked this question again last week, know that no matter how warm temperatures are, tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass lawns, as well as other turfgrass species, should not be fertilized after October.

Turfgrass is dormant and not actively growing so nutrients will not be taken up and used by plants. Instead, they can leach out of the soil or run off of lawns and contribute to nutrient pollution of water.

If nutrients are not lost over winter, they can cause a growth surge too early next spring when soil temperatures are cold. This weakens root systems and sets turfgrass up for issues such as disease or insect damage.

Only fertilize actively growing lawns. For tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass, the fertilization period in Nebraska is April into late October. Turf fertilization should not be done from November through March.

When fertilizing, sweep granules off of sidewalks and driveways into a dust pan and place them in the middle of the lawn. This prevents them from being carried to surface water in stormwater runoff draining into storm drains.