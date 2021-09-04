Watch for fall armyworm

A lawn pest to be on the lookout for is fall armyworm. This is not a frequent pest but once in a while we see large numbers damage lawns. This insect has been causing damage in southern states and moths and egg masses have been found in the Lincoln and Omaha area.

Since there are many types of moths in the landscape and different types of armyworm, it is important to know what fall armyworm looks like and to watch for it in lawns and landscape.

Insecticides should not be applied to lawns unless fall armyworm is positively identified. Avoiding the use of insecticides unless their use is justified helps reduce resistance in insect pests and conserves beneficial insects.

Fall armyworm cannot overwinter in Nebraska and certain weather conditions are needed for it to move north. This is why we only see issues with it once in a while. The first hard freeze will take care of this pest.

If they reach fairly large numbers before then, they can defoliate turf and expose plant crowns (growing points) to dehydration. If grass crowns do not dehydrate and die, damaged turf can recover with irrigation and fertilization.