WATCH NOW: Chamber seeks applicants for 2022 'Taste of Columbus' recipients

This year is coming to an end and 2021 may only be days away, but the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is already looking at the year 2022.

After closing the books on this year’s Taste of Columbus, the membership organization is starting to plan the next culinary community fundraiser slated for Oct. 10, 2021. As such, the Chamber welcomes applications from nonprofits interested in being part of the 2022 event.

“The beneficiary for 2020 was Central Community College-Columbus,” said Chamber Board Chairman Ken Curry, in a provided statement. “Approximately $25,000 was awarded to the educational institution for student scholarships. The tie between the two organizations is the development of our future workforce, many of whom will remain in the area working for the Chamber’s business members or operating businesses of their own.

“Our recipient for 2021 is Habitat for Humanity. We are pleased to support the organization’s dedication to building affordable housing options in our community.”

In addition, the Board will select a beneficiary for the following year to work alongside Habitat’s leaders in implementing the event.