WATCH NOW: Clean as a whistle: Former dealership torn down for Tommy's Express
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Clean as a whistle: Former dealership torn down for Tommy's Express

Ben Conover and Matt Preister

Matt Preister, left, and Ben Conover pose for a photo in front of a Tommy's Express car wash construction. The pair are building a Columbus location in the spot where the old Ernst dealership had been - next to Sonic.

The old Ernst dealership next to Sonic along 23rd Street was demolished this week to make way for a new venture: A Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

A three-year-long project by Ben Conover and Matt Preister, the Columbus location, 2112 23rd St., is one of three in the region being established. Conover and Preister are Norfolk residents who own separate businesses and invest in residential property in the region.

“We’re building the one in Grand Island right now, and that’ll be open in the first week of May so about a month-and-a-half,” Conover said. “So that one’s almost finished. We’re also building Norfolk.”

Tommy’s Express is a franchise. Notably, Preister said, customers can download and put in their license plate number, payment information and wash package. Once pulled up to the car wash, their vehicle’s plate is scanned, allowing for faster service.

“It’ll be super large, really open, about as fast as getting a cup of coffee,” Conover said, noting the buildings' tunnel-like design. “It’s all app-driven, so if somebody downloads the app and puts the license plate into the app, it sends them right on through.”

Tommy's Express

Multiple cars are cleaned inside Tommy's Express car wash. Ben Conover and Matt Preister have torn down the old Ernst dealership on 23rd Street in Columbus and will be building a Tommy's Express.

Fast service and convenience are why the two selected Tommy’s Express and why they decided to pursue building a car wash.

“Ben and I were both sitting and driving and seeing … lines backed up at car washes and trying to wash our own vehicles,” Preister said. “If it’s more than two cars deep, we pass and have to find another time. So we researched other ideas and took tours of other washes around the country.”

Conover said they decided on Tommy’s because of the layout of its buildings and the tie-in to technology.

“We kind of got hooked up with Tommy’s about three years ago, and it was first kind of getting rolled out as a franchise,” Conover said. “We were able to secure the Columbus and Norfolk and Grand Island and Kearney territories before it got real popular.”

Columbus’ new car wash will take about eight months to build, with it opening for business around Christmastime, Conover noted.

“I think it’s going to be a convenience that people haven’t had in the past,” Conover said. “One thing that was important to us is to be convenient for people in their day-to-day life. It’s centrally located so it’s not too far one way or the other in either direction, ease of use, we’re going to have packages that businesses can offer to their employees.”

Both the Columbus and Norfolk site locations were secured around the same time, though it was a lengthy process as Conover and Preister wanted to find just the right spot.

“It’s been three years of talking to landowners … and land contracts falling through,” Preister said. “We had to find a location that has the traffic, enough cars driving by. It’s been a trial the last three years. Grand Island, Norfolk and Columbus kind of hit us all at once and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

The two are also wanting to expand west, with them owning territory in Kearney and considering North Platte.

Ernst dealership demo

The former Ernst dealership, 2112 23rd St. in Columbus, was demolished on Tuesday to make way for a Tommy's Express car wash.

Tommy’s Express is also located in Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln, though owned by different people. Because it’s a franchise, Preister said, those who purchase a membership can get their vehicles washed at any other location.

Conover noted that they are excited to come to Columbus.

“We’re from Norfolk, Nebraska, (and) we do a lot of work in Norfolk, Columbus, Grand Island and the surrounding communities,” Conover said. “We like the idea of adding something that currently isn’t available in our areas. And doing it close to home because we both have families.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Tags

