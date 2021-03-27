WATCH NOW: Clean as a whistle: Former dealership torn down for Tommy's Express

Conover said they decided on Tommy’s because of the layout of its buildings and the tie-in to technology.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We kind of got hooked up with Tommy’s about three years ago, and it was first kind of getting rolled out as a franchise,” Conover said. “We were able to secure the Columbus and Norfolk and Grand Island and Kearney territories before it got real popular.”

Columbus’ new car wash will take about eight months to build, with it opening for business around Christmastime, Conover noted.

“I think it’s going to be a convenience that people haven’t had in the past,” Conover said. “One thing that was important to us is to be convenient for people in their day-to-day life. It’s centrally located so it’s not too far one way or the other in either direction, ease of use, we’re going to have packages that businesses can offer to their employees.”

Both the Columbus and Norfolk site locations were secured around the same time, though it was a lengthy process as Conover and Preister wanted to find just the right spot.