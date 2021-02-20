WATCH NOW: Columbus' Pizza Ranch readies to show off new look

Siegel said this fundraising spirit can be traced to the Pizza Ranch Company as a whole overall. But, she added, it’s important to give back because the residents are the folks who keep the local restaurant stay in business.

“They’re the ones who support us and keep us alive,” Siegel said. “We want to give back. We don’t just want to take their money and run.”

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sandie Fischer, who handles items relating to entrepreneurship, membership and event planning, praised the restaurant for giving back to the community. She adding Pizza Ranch’s anniversary is quite noteworthy.

“Any business that reaches those milestones is a reason to celebrate,” she said. “It’s wonderful that they’ve been here for that long. …We hope that they’ll be here for another 10, 20 or 30 years.”

Next month’s event isn’t only about marking the restaurant’s milestone but one that can show off the businesses’ new look, Siegel said. The store went through some renovations back in January, closing down for eight days to retouch the buffet counters, as well as repaint and put in new flooring, she added.