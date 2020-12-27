WATCH NOW: Earley family establishing vacation spot near Columbus

A new vacation destination will be coming to the Columbus area in spring 2021 – River Land Cabins and Campground.

It’s the brainchild of realty couple Bob and Betty Earley, who own Earley Real Estate and Construction in Columbus. Three weeks before the devastating floods last year, they purchased 44 acres of land that is located east of Tailrace Park along the Platte River.

“Well, I guess we started it because we got an opportunity to buy the land that had been privately owned for probably about 30 years, and wasn't developed at all,” Betty said, noting that the previous owner kept horses on the land.

The couple sold 20 acres of land, but kept 24.

Thanks to the floods, a big chunk of their land and 10 large trees washed away and they had to wait for some roads to get fixed before being able to go to the land.

“We started clearing … in April 2019. (We) had to wait for the roads to get all put back together and the flood, you know, made everything soggy out here,” Betty said.

Bob and Betty constructed the first building – now called Eagle Lodge – with their own family in mind. But upon developing the land, they kept seeing beautiful views and continued with establishing cabins and a camping area, they said.