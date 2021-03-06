Weather effects on insects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you have high numbers of clover mites each spring and fall, focus on preventing their entry into the home. The best way to is to remove grasses and weeds in a three foot strip around foundations, although mites may still cross mulch and pea gravel to enter.

A chemical barrier outside the home can prevent mite entry. Treat a few feet out from the base of the foundation and a few feet up on the walls. To reduce the amount of insecticide used, only treat foundation cracks and around windows or doors instead.

And what about the extreme cold temperatures we had? Did they kill off any pesky or damaging insects? Unfortunately, the answer is usually no.

During fall, insects produce ethylene glycol and other compounds to lower the freezing point of their cells. These compounds, and other factors, determines the supercooling temperature for each insect.

Unless the temperature goes lower than the supercooling threshold for a set period of time, an insect is unlikely to be killed. And these supercooling temperatures can be quite low. For example, the threshold for emerald ash borer can be as low as minus 30 degrees.

We do have one insect that might have been impacted by the extreme cold and that is bagworms. Their supercooling threshold is only one degrees Fahrenheit.