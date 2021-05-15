What I learned service on the Columbus Public Library Board

I am a “joiner” by nature and a lover of libraries, so it was logical for me to apply to the Library Board by filling out an application form and then attending several meetings to see how I would fit in. The application form is available on the Library website and anyone can attend board meetings. Since I would be representing county rural residents, I needed the approval of both the City Council and the Platte County Board of Supervisors before I could begin serving. My time on the Columbus Public Library Board ends soon at the end of the eight-year term limit.

I learned so much! First of all, the library offers so much to so many, and so few of us really understand and appreciate all that is available. Of course, there are books—both hard cover and eBooks—and often there is a waiting list to check out either. The computer area is always busy, plus the free WIFI is accessible around the clock outside the building. That was really helpful during the COVID shutdown last spring. Did you know that you can book an appointment to get help with your computer problems? The list goes on and on---makerspace, genealogy, children’s activities, young adult/teen, book clubs, programs, etc.