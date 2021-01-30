What is a chamber?

During a recent internet search, an article entitled, “What does a chamber do?” popped up.
Its subtitle said: Helps keep small business alive.
This is certainly true. Ninety-nine percent of businesses are considered small, and any good chamber should work to keep all of its businesses alive through legislative advocacy, marketing opportunities, business referrals, fundraising, and the like.
Yet, a Chamber of Commerce is so much more – especially ours.
It’s not the building at 753 33rd Ave., nor the individuals inside (although they’re awesome). It’s the members themselves. A chamber of commerce is the businesses and the simple but sensational things they do to support each other.
Columbus’ Chamber is … the restaurant owner who, throughout the pandemic, sought ways to help his peer restaurants stay open. It’s also the volunteers who spend days away from their families to set up, take down, hire bands, line up floats, coordinate games, register vendors, promote BBQ contests, pick up trash and bring our community together to celebrate where we live.
It’s the retiree who has operated two businesses of his own yet continues to work for someone else and volunteer because “what else would he do?”
It’s a “Happy birthday!” post on my Facebook page from the salesman of a local car dealership, and the efforts of our local media to tell positive stories about Columbus.
The Chamber is a representative group of five women and 11 men from diverse walks of life, employed in a variety of industries and who work collectively to decide a program of work that benefits the community and its businesses.
It’s the educational institutions teaching our youth about hard work, team effort and giving back to something greater, and it’s the plant employees who work tireless hours to make products for others around the globe.
It’s the men and women who repeatedly step away from their work responsibilities to welcome another business into the community, and the women who prepare, print, and deliver the Columbus Today newsletter to area businesses and retirement homes in the wee hours of the morning.
The Chamber is an event where hundreds of people applaud 4-H students and well-established agricultural pioneers in equal admiration for the industry they love.
It’s the woman who checks in on other businesses to remind them they are important to the Chamber, and the high school alum who returned to Columbus and is taking an active role in making the community an even better place to raise a child.
The Chamber is a group of businesswomen who support each other by marketing one another’s businesses and referring shoppers elsewhere in town so everyone wins. It’s also the HR professionals who work a drive-through job fair, not just for their employers but for all employers in Columbus.
It’s the un-paid committee chair who has spent nearly 50 years of his life supporting Chamber, church, and charity initiatives which enhance the quality of life in Columbus, and it’s the patriotic business leaders who donate every year to ensure there is a Fourth of July celebration.
Our Chamber is a husband and wife team who fosters entrepreneurship and ignites ideas in others; the church pastor who promotes both faith in God and faith in one’s community; the politician who meets with Chamber members and asks for opinions; and the organization that holds a “desayuno” of coffee and donuts to cultivate unity and inclusion.
For Columbus’ consumers, it’s a conversation over a retail counter while paying with Columbus Bucks; a free glow-in-the-dark wristlet handed out to kids before movie night in Frankfort Square; and the knowledge that you have a good job working for a good employer in a good, safe community with good school systems, a good hospital, good opportunities, and a good neighborhood to go home to.
Yet, these examples only begin to scratch the surface. Should someone ever ask you “What does a Chamber do?” I hope you will respond, “How much time you got?” Because, when you start describing the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, you’ll be telling a long story about people, their professions, their passions, and the mutual patronage they share which portrays why Columbus is truly “Something good.”