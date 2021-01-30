What is a chamber?

The Chamber is a representative group of five women and 11 men from diverse walks of life, employed in a variety of industries and who work collectively to decide a program of work that benefits the community and its businesses.

It’s the educational institutions teaching our youth about hard work, team effort and giving back to something greater, and it’s the plant employees who work tireless hours to make products for others around the globe.

It’s the men and women who repeatedly step away from their work responsibilities to welcome another business into the community, and the women who prepare, print, and deliver the Columbus Today newsletter to area businesses and retirement homes in the wee hours of the morning.

The Chamber is an event where hundreds of people applaud 4-H students and well-established agricultural pioneers in equal admiration for the industry they love.

It’s the woman who checks in on other businesses to remind them they are important to the Chamber, and the high school alum who returned to Columbus and is taking an active role in making the community an even better place to raise a child.