What is perimenopause?

Our journey through life is full of transitions and changes that can affect our physical health, emotional well-being and social relationships. For most women, menopause, or the cessation of menstruation, is preceded by a three- to 10-year transition known as perimenopause.

Although no two women experience perimenopause the same way, the onset of any of these symptoms is a signal that your reproductive years may be coming to an end.

Menstrual irregularities. If you could always predict the onset of your period, irregular bleeding is a telltale sign of perimenopause. Your periods may begin arriving haphazardly or become longer, shorter, lighter, heavier or perhaps more painful than usual. If you notice your periods becoming irregular, try keeping a journal. That will identify new patterns in your cycle, which can help your health care provider determine what kind of treatment, if any, may be appropriate.

Hot flashes. During perimenopause, your body’s estrogen production begins to taper off. In response, the pituitary gland releases bursts of luteinizing hormone. Hot flashes can last from a few seconds to a few minutes. Your face, neck and chest may redden, and your body temperature may rise slightly. At night, hot flashes may disrupt sleep. Tips to ease hot flashes and improve sleep include: