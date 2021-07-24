What is perimenopause?

Our journey through life is full of transitions and changes that can affect our physical health, emotional well-being and social relationships. For most women, menopause, or the cessation of menstruation, is preceded by a three- to 10-year transition known as perimenopause.
Although no two women experience perimenopause the same way, the onset of any of these symptoms is a signal that your reproductive years may be coming to an end.
Menstrual irregularities. If you could always predict the onset of your period, irregular bleeding is a telltale sign of perimenopause. Your periods may begin arriving haphazardly or become longer, shorter, lighter, heavier or perhaps more painful than usual. If you notice your periods becoming irregular, try keeping a journal. That will identify new patterns in your cycle, which can help your health care provider determine what kind of treatment, if any, may be appropriate.
Hot flashes. During perimenopause, your body’s estrogen production begins to taper off. In response, the pituitary gland releases bursts of luteinizing hormone. Hot flashes can last from a few seconds to a few minutes. Your face, neck and chest may redden, and your body temperature may rise slightly. At night, hot flashes may disrupt sleep. Tips to ease hot flashes and improve sleep include:
- Dressing in layers and keeping your bedroom cool.
- Practicing yoga or tai chi to help you relax.
- Meditating or practicing deep breathing exercises.
- Limiting or avoiding energy drinks, caffeine, alcohol, smoking and spicy foods.
If hot flashes continue to disrupt your life, talk to your health care provider about nonhormonal treatment options.
Vaginal dryness. Less estrogen causes the vulva and vagina to become less elastic. Vaginal tissues also become drier and thinner, which may cause burning and itching. As a result, perimenopausal women may have discomfort or bleeding during intercourse. A water-based lubricant can help relieve this discomfort, or your provider may prescribe an estrogen cream.
Mood swings or brain fog. Interrupted sleep may cause irritability and mild depression. Some women may also experience problems remembering or concentrating.
Talk to your health care provider if you’re experiencing these or other changes. Although perimenopause will be the likely reason, they can rule out any other underlying conditions.
Plan for menopause
The onset of perimenopause is an indication menopause is coming. Use this knowledge to make decisions with your health care provider about this next life stage, such as:
- Evaluating your bone health with a bone density scan so your provider can identify and treat bone loss as you age.
- Understanding your heart health to learn what steps you should be taking to prevent or address problems that could lead to a heart attack or stroke.
- Making reproductive choices until you no longer have a period for one year.
- Preparing emotionally for the transition to postmenopause.