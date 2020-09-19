What you should know about psoriasis

Do you or your loved one have patches of red, irritated skin that itches or burns? Are the lotions and over-the-counter medicines you're using not working? If the problem persists, you may want to ask your doctor about psoriasis.

Psoriasis is an immune system condition in which your skin cells grow quickly in specific locations – most commonly on the elbows and knees – and appear as red, scaly patches. These patches are often itchy, but some people may experience an irritating stinging or burning sensation. While red skin is the most common way the condition presents itself, some people with psoriasis will have other symptoms, such as cracking, rough nails or painful, swollen joints.