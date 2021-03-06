Whitson featured speaker of Author Fair

If you would like to read or listen to any of Stephanie Grace Whitson’s books before the Author Fair, we have a pretty full collection of her books that you could check out. We hope to be open to the public again at the end of March, but if you can’t wait, make sure to go to the Libby, cloudLibrary, or the Overdrive app and download the book on your device. If you need any help you can call the library at 402-564-7116.

I love all of Stephanie Grace Whitson’s books, but if I was pressed to name my favorites, I would say her “Keepsake Legacies” series was one of them. Her characters are so gripping and heartfelt that you hang on tight and go for the wild ride and enjoy it! At the end of the first book in the series called, “Sarah’s Patchwork”, I was anxious to get the next book, “Karyn’s Memory Box” so I could read on. You laugh and cry and become close to her characters as if they were real people. When I finished the last and third book of the series, “Nora’s Ribbon of Memories”, I was elated to reach the end of the series and learn how it all went, but also so sad to be done reading! I will just have to reread the series so I can visit with my friends again! Stephanie is always writing new books too, so as soon as I see a new one on the shelf, I check it out.