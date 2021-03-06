Whitson featured speaker of Author Fair

I’m so thrilled to be able to tell you that one of my favorite authors, Stephanie Grace Whitson, has agreed to come to this year’s annual Author Fair and be our keynote speaker! She was scheduled to come last April, but because of COVID we had to cancel. I’m so thankful she was able to come this year, and fit us into her busy schedule. This award winning author is a fun loving, motorcycle riding, grandmother that is a character in her own right! She had lived through much in her life and her interests in pioneer women’s history and antique quilts shines through in her writings.
The Author Fair this year will be held at the Friedhof Building at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Stephanie Whitson is our keynote speaker and her talk is titled “Why Scarlett is Read”. She will ask the audience why Scarlett O’Hara is considered one of fiction’s most unforgettable characters. She will explain to us what the girl we love to hate can teach writers that will help them create their own unforgettable stories.
Everyone is invited to come. If you can’t make it at 2 pm on the dot for the keynote, you can still come and listen to the authors do readings of their writings, browse the books for sale, visit with the authors individually, and taste some of the delicious homemade treats made by local business “Feed Your Sweet Tooth” wonderfully created by Samantha Kooyman. It will be worth it to come just for the treats alone, but you will be doing so much more. You will be supporting our local authors, encouraging them with your interest and learning from all their experiences. It will be a family fun Saturday afternoon with book interests for all ages.
If you would like to read or listen to any of Stephanie Grace Whitson’s books before the Author Fair, we have a pretty full collection of her books that you could check out. We hope to be open to the public again at the end of March, but if you can’t wait, make sure to go to the Libby, cloudLibrary, or the Overdrive app and download the book on your device. If you need any help you can call the library at 402-564-7116.
I love all of Stephanie Grace Whitson’s books, but if I was pressed to name my favorites, I would say her “Keepsake Legacies” series was one of them. Her characters are so gripping and heartfelt that you hang on tight and go for the wild ride and enjoy it! At the end of the first book in the series called, “Sarah’s Patchwork”, I was anxious to get the next book, “Karyn’s Memory Box” so I could read on. You laugh and cry and become close to her characters as if they were real people. When I finished the last and third book of the series, “Nora’s Ribbon of Memories”, I was elated to reach the end of the series and learn how it all went, but also so sad to be done reading! I will just have to reread the series so I can visit with my friends again! Stephanie is always writing new books too, so as soon as I see a new one on the shelf, I check it out.
We have an awesome list of local authors scheduled to come and have booths for you to visit. To name a few we have: Debra White, LoRee Peery, Mark Miller, Bonnie Lacy, and Joel Green signed up so far. I’m looking forward to hearing from many more. So mark your calendars for April 24 at 2 pm at the Friedhof Building! If you have any questions, call Kelli at 402-562-4214.