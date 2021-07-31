Who does the Columbus Public Library serve?

The Columbus Public Library has been serving the community of Columbus for over 120 years. The people, the place, and the services have changed quite a bit over the years! At the library you can use a computer, read a newspaper, and print, scan, and copy documents. Educational and entertaining programs are provided for all ages, including both interactive events and autonomous activities. Creative equipment like a laser engraver and vinyl cutter are available in our makerspace. And of course, the library provides materials that can be borrowed via check out. Some items available for check out include books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and more. We even have projectors and portable screens available to check out.
To check out materials, you need a library card, which is free to those who live, work, own property, or go to school within Columbus city limits. Due to the June 30 expiration of Platte County’s library service agreement with the City of Columbus, library card accounts are no longer free to rural Platte County residents. However, residents of Platte County, outside Columbus city limits, could still qualify for a free card if anyone in their household works, owns property, or attends school in Columbus.
For patrons who wish to borrow materials but do not meet the aforementioned eligibility guidelines, cards may be purchased for $40 per year. Alternatively, digital library cards are available for patrons ineligible for a full privilege library card. A digital library card provides access to a plethora of online resources including electronic books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, movies, and music.
Existing rural Platte County cardholders are automatically able to use our digital library services. However, we ask that you contact the library by the end of September to verify or update your account information. Digital library accounts without recent activity will be deleted Oct. 1.
Other services, such as making copies or attending programs, do not require a library card. Similar to other City of Columbus departments who serve Columbus, those who live outside of city limits still benefit from the work we do. For example, park facilities are used by teams locally and from around the state during tournaments for various sports. Anyone driving throughout Columbus benefits from roads maintained by the City, and even visitors have the City water department to thank for many things. At the library, City of Columbus residents and non-residents alike can meet with a friend, read a newspaper, engrave wood or etch glass, spend the evening coloring, and so much more.
Call the library at 402-564-7116, stop by our temporary location, 2419 14th St., or visit our website -- columbusne.us/library -- for more information on available services and upcoming programs.
Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.