Who does the Columbus Public Library serve?

The Columbus Public Library has been serving the community of Columbus for over 120 years. The people, the place, and the services have changed quite a bit over the years! At the library you can use a computer, read a newspaper, and print, scan, and copy documents. Educational and entertaining programs are provided for all ages, including both interactive events and autonomous activities. Creative equipment like a laser engraver and vinyl cutter are available in our makerspace. And of course, the library provides materials that can be borrowed via check out. Some items available for check out include books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and more. We even have projectors and portable screens available to check out.